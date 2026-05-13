Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Francis le Ble

Today's game between Brest and Strasbourg will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Brest vs Strasbourg are listed below. US viewers can watch this Ligue 1 fixture live on Fubo or beIN SPORTS, with beIN SPORTS Connect and Fanatiz also carrying the game.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can watch the match as if you were back home.

Brest host Strasbourg at the Stade Francis le Blé in Ligue 1, with both sides arriving at this fixture carrying the weight of difficult recent runs.

Brest have been in poor form over the past month. They lost 4-0 to Paris FC in their most recent league outing and have taken just two points from their last five matches, leaving them with little to fight for at this late stage of the season.

Strasbourg arrive with their own problems. The club exited the UEFA Conference League at the semi-final stage, losing to Rayo Vallecano on aggregate, and the mood around the squad has not been helped by a hostile reception from their own supporters following that European exit.

Forward Emanuel Emegha, who is listed among the injured for this match, was notably praised for attempting to calm tensions with Strasbourg fans after the Conference League defeat — a moment that spoke to the atmosphere surrounding the club right now.

With Strasbourg sitting eighth in Ligue 1 and Brest in 12th, neither side has much left to play for in the table. That said, local pride and the need to end the season on a positive note give both teams reason to compete.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Brest vs Strasbourg, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Brest vs Strasbourg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Brest head into this match without B. Locko through injury, with no suspensions listed. Their projected XI sees G. Coudert start in goal, with L. Ajorque leading the attack and a midfield built around L. Tousart, H. Magnetti, and R. Del Castillo.

Strasbourg are missing E. Emegha, J. Panichelli, and A. Anselmino through injury, with no suspensions to report. Their projected XI is led by M. Penders in goal, with S. Amo-Ameyaw and Y. Dieme among the attacking options. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brest have recorded no wins across their last five Ligue 1 matches, losing three and drawing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on May 10, and they also lost 4-0 to Paris FC on May 3. A 3-3 draw with Lens and a 1-1 draw with Nantes sit either side of a 3-4 defeat to Rennes in April. Brest have scored six goals and conceded 12 across those five fixtures.

Strasbourg have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Angers on May 10, and they lost back-to-back Conference League semi-final legs to Rayo Vallecano — 1-0 away and 0-1 at home. A 1-2 league defeat to Toulouse on May 3 added to the pressure, though a 2-3 win at Lorient on April 26 offered a brief positive. Strasbourg scored four goals and conceded five across their five most recent Ligue 1 matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on November 30, 2025, when Brest won 2-1 away at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brest hold the stronger record, winning three, drawing one, and losing one, with the most recent home fixture at the Stade Francis le Blé ending 3-1 to Brest in November 2024.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Strasbourg sit eighth and Brest are in 12th place heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brest vs Strasbourg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: