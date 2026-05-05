Today's game between Barcelona SC and Boca Juniors will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live via Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Copa Libertadores coverage.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geo-restrictions and watch the match from wherever you are.

Barcelona SC host Boca Juniors in a Copa Libertadores Group D fixture, with the Argentine side arriving in Ecuador as the stronger team on current form.

For Barcelona SC, this is a match that demands a response. The Ecuadorian club sit fourth in Group D and have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their domestic campaign has been patchy, and a heavy defeat to these same opponents in the previous group stage meeting will have left a mark.

Boca Juniors come into this fixture with real momentum. Fernando Gago's side have won three of their last five matches and have been among the more impressive sides in CONMEBOL competition this campaign. Their 3-0 win over Barcelona SC in the reverse fixture underlined the gap between the two clubs at this stage.

The Buenos Aires club also claimed a famous victory over River Plate in the Superclásico in April, a result that spoke to the mental strength and quality running through this squad. Boca sit second in Group D and will be looking to consolidate their position with another positive result on the road.

For Barcelona SC, the stakes could not be much higher. A defeat would leave their hopes of progressing from the group stage in serious jeopardy. Home advantage at their Guayaquil ground gives them something to build on, but they will need a performance well above their recent levels to trouble a Boca side in this kind of form.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Barcelona SC ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Boca Juniors have also not released squad or injury news at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Barcelona SC head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Manta in the Serie A on May 3, following a 1-2 Copa Libertadores loss to Universidad Católica on April 30. The Ecuadorian club also drew 1-1 with Orense and beat Mushuc Runa 2-1 in the league, but suffered a 3-1 defeat to CSD Macara in that same run. Barcelona SC have scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Boca Juniors arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Central Córdoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional on May 2. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores on April 29, but bounced back well. The standout results in this run include a 4-0 win over Defensa y Justicia and a 1-0 victory at River Plate, as well as the 3-0 Copa Libertadores win over Barcelona SC on April 15. Boca have scored eight goals and conceded two across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 15, 2026, in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with Boca Juniors winning 3-0 at home. Prior to that, the two clubs met in the 2021 Copa Libertadores, with Barcelona SC winning 1-0 in Guayaquil before a goalless draw in the return leg in Buenos Aires. Across the last five recorded meetings, all in the Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors hold three wins to Barcelona SC's one, with one draw.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group D, Boca Juniors currently sit second while Barcelona SC are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona SC vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: