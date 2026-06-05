Today's game between Azerbaijan and Malta will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Fubo is the confirmed broadcaster for Azerbaijan vs Malta. You can watch the game live via the link below.

Azerbaijan and Malta meet in an international friendly, with both nations using the fixture to assess their squads and build momentum outside of competitive windows.

Azerbaijan come into this match in reasonable form after back-to-back wins over Saint Lucia and Sierra Leone in March, though their World Cup qualifying campaign was a difficult one. Three defeats in their final three qualifiers, including a 3-1 loss to France, illustrated the gap still to close against Europe's stronger sides.

Mahir Emreli remains the focal point of Azerbaijan's attack, and the hosts will look to him to provide the cutting edge in what should be an open contest.

Malta arrive having lost four of their last five matches. A 2-1 defeat to Slovakia in their most recent outing continued a run that also included back-to-back losses to Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C qualifying. Devis Mangia's side have struggled to find the net consistently and will need to sharpen their attacking play.

For Malta, this is another chance to test themselves away from home and work through the tactical ideas Mangia wants to implement ahead of future competitive fixtures.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Azerbaijan vs Malta, including the live stream, TV channel and kick-off time.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Malta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either Azerbaijan or Malta ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable line-ups available for either side at this stage. Details will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Form

Azerbaijan have won two of their last five matches, losing the other three. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sierra Leone that ended as a win, followed by a 6-1 victory over Saint Lucia in March 2026. Before that, they lost three consecutive World Cup qualifiers, conceding six goals across those games against France, Iceland, and Ukraine.

Malta have won just one of their last five matches. Their sole victory was a 1-0 away win over Finland in World Cup qualifying. They have since lost four in a row, including a 3-0 defeat to Luxembourg and a 0-2 loss to Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C qualifying, before falling 2-1 to Slovakia in their most recent friendly. Malta scored one goal and conceded eight across those four defeats.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2022, when Malta won 1-0 in a friendly. Before that, the pair drew 1-1 twice in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League D, with each team winning the home fixture on aggregate. Across the last five meetings, neither side has dominated, with two draws, one Malta win, and two Azerbaijan wins recorded, including a 2-0 Azerbaijan victory in a 2015 European Championship qualifier.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Azerbaijan vs Malta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: