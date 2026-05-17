LaLiga - LaLiga San Mames

Today's game between Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo are listed below. US viewers can watch the match on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the United States and cannot access your usual broadcaster, a VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and stream the match as normal. It is a straightforward way to watch through a service you already subscribe to, regardless of where you are.

Athletic Bilbao host Celta Vigo at San Mames in Bilbao in a LaLiga fixture that matters to both clubs as the season draws to a close. Ninth place for the hosts and sixth for the visitors means neither side has secured what they were chasing, but the gap between them gives this game a sharper edge.

Athletic arrive at this game in poor form. Three defeats in their last four league outings — including back-to-back losses to Valencia and Espanyol — have taken the shine off a campaign that once promised more. A side that beat Deportivo Alaves 4-2 away in early May looks a different proposition now.

The absence of Nico Williams looms large over Athletic's attack. The winger was forced off during the defeat at Valencia with a muscular injury, a blow that has since raised concerns not just for the club but for Spain's World Cup preparations. Without him, Ernesto Valverde's side carry less threat going forward.

Celta arrive in better shape, at least by recent measure. Back-to-back wins over Elche and Atletico Madrid — the latter a composed 1-0 victory on the road — gave Javier Rueda's side genuine momentum heading into this stretch. A loss at Levante last time out disrupted that run, but sixth place still represents a platform worth defending.

Iker Aspas remains the axis around which Celta's best football moves. The veteran forward's ability to produce in matches of this kind has defined their season, and his presence at San Mames will test a home defence already dealing with a thinned-out squad.

San Mames has historically been a difficult venue for visiting sides, but Athletic's current form removes some of that comfort. Celta will travel with belief.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Athletic Bilbao head into this match with a notable injury list. Oihan Sancet, Dani Vivian, B. Prados, Nico Williams, and Yuri Berchiche are all unavailable. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: U. Simon; A. Laporte, J. Areso, A. Boiro, Y. Alvarez; I. Ruiz de Galarreta, U. Gomez, R. Navarro; A. Berenguer, A. Rego, I. Williams. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Celta Vigo travel with two injury concerns of their own, with Carl Starfelt and Marcos Roman both sidelined. No suspensions are in place for the away side. Their projected XI is: I. Radu; Y. Lago, J. Rodriguez, M. Alonso, S. Carreira; F. Lopez, H. Alvarez, H. Sotelo; I. Aspas, J. Rueda, F. Jutgla.

Form

Athletic Bilbao have taken just two wins from their last five LaLiga outings, losing three times in a sequence that has stalled their season at the wrong moment. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to Espanyol on May 13, following a 1-0 loss at Valencia three days earlier. The one bright result in that stretch was a 4-2 win away at Deportivo Alaves on May 2, but defeats to Atletico Madrid and Espanyol either side of it frame a team that has struggled to hold form. Athletic scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Celta have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss at Levante on May 12, which interrupted back-to-back wins over Elche, 3-1, and Atletico Madrid, 1-0 away on May 9. Defeats to Villarreal and Barcelona earlier in the run show the inconsistency that has defined their campaign, though those two consecutive victories demonstrated what this squad is capable of when it clicks. Celta scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on December 14, 2025, when Celta Vigo won 2-0 at home against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. Before that, Athletic had won the reverse fixture 3-1 at San Mames in September 2024, and they also took a 1-2 victory in Vigo in January 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, Athletic hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Celta's two, with both of Celta's victories coming at Abanca Balaidos. The series has been consistently close, with the most recent encounter at San Mames — a 4-3 Athletic win in November 2023 — the highest-scoring of the five.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Athletic Bilbao sit ninth and Celta Vigo are placed sixth, meaning the visitors arrive with the superior league standing and something concrete to protect in the final weeks of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: