Serie A - Serie A New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Genoa will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atalanta vs Genoa are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Paramount+, which holds exclusive English-language rights to Serie A. DAZN is also available for those who prefer to watch with Spanish commentary.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch through your regular broadcaster without interruption.

Atalanta host Genoa at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting situations as the season enters its final stretch.

La Dea sit seventh in the table and are chasing a European place, but their recent form has been a concern. Three defeats in their last four competitive matches, including a 3-2 loss to Cagliari last weekend, have taken the shine off what had been a promising run.

The Coppa Italia exit has not helped the mood around the club either. A 1-1 draw with Lazio ended Atalanta's domestic cup ambitions, leaving the league as Gian Piero Gasperini's sole remaining target for the campaign.

Genoa arrive in Bergamo in 14th place and with their own form concerns. Patrick Vieira's side have won just two of their last five Serie A outings and were beaten 2-0 by Como last weekend, a result that also saw midfielder Nico Paz taken to hospital after a head injury in that match.

The Rossoblu have shown they can compete on their day. Back-to-back wins over Pisa and Sassuolo in April suggested some momentum, but the Como defeat was a reminder of how fragile that form can be.

For Atalanta, this is a game they will be expected to win on home soil, particularly with European qualification still very much in play. The pressure, though, is real after a run of results that has tested the patience of their supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atalanta vs Genoa, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atalanta vs Genoa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Atalanta head into this fixture without F. Rossi and L. Bernasconi, both sidelined through injury. There are no suspensions listed for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Genoa are dealing with a longer injury list. J. Bijlow, B. Norton-Cuffy, C. Ekuban, and T. Baldanzi are all unavailable through injury, and there are no suspensions in effect for the away side. No projected XI has been provided, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Atalanta have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five competitive matches across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Their only victory in that run came against Lecce, a 3-0 away win on April 6. They drew 1-1 at Roma before losing 1-0 at Juventus, and their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat at home to Cagliari on April 27. A 1-1 Coppa Italia draw with Lazio also features in that run, a result that ended their cup campaign.

Genoa have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five Serie A matches. They beat Pisa 2-1 on April 19 and Sassuolo 2-1 on April 12, but their most recent game ended in a 2-0 loss to Como on April 26. They have also lost to Juventus and Udinese during the same period, conceding seven goals across those three defeats.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 21, 2025, when Atalanta won 1-0 away at Genoa in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Atalanta hold a dominant record with four wins to Genoa's none, with one match not producing a Genoa victory. The heaviest result in that run came on October 5, 2024, when Atalanta beat Genoa 5-1 at the New Balance Arena.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Atalanta are currently seventh while Genoa sit in 14th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atalanta vs Genoa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: