How to watch the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high flying Arsenal Women face off against a stumbling West Ham Women side in an intriguing Women's Super League clash.

Arsenal Women are on a thundering run of five consecutive victories in the league and are just three points away from the summit. The Gunners have netted 15 goals in their last five game and have conceded just five goals in the process. A victory against West Ham would ensure they are level on points with Chelsea mounting more pressure on the Blues.

West Ham United Women have just one point to show from their previous five games with one draw and four defeats. With just four points from their opening seven games, the Hammers are above Bristol City only on goal difference as they look to revamp themselves against Arsenal.

Arsenal vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET Venue: Meadow Park

Arsenal Women face West Ham United Women at the Meadow Park with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 am ET in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Arsenal Women and West Ham United Women will be available to watch on Paramount+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The Gunners will miss the services of Leah Williamson, Teyah Goldie, and, Laura Wienroither who are all nursing injuries and are supposed to be long-term absentees for the club.

Kim Little is touted to return to the matchday roster after being sidelined for almost a month while Stina Blackstenius is doubtful and her situation will be assessed before kick-off.

Arsenal Women Predicted XI: Zinsberger; Maritz, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Cooney-Cross, Pelova; Mead, Maanum, Foord; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, Williams Defenders: Maritz, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, McCabe, Catley, Codina Midfielders: Cooney-Cross, Pelova, Maanum, Walti, Kuhl Forwards: Mead, Foord, Russo, Blackstenius, Lacasse, Hurtig

West Ham team news

Emma Snerle is the only player completely ruled out of the fixture because of a knock while Japanese international Honoka Hayashi is still a doubt for the fixture against their London rivals.

West Ham United Women Predicted XI: Arnold; Shimizu, Cooke, Tysiak, Cissoko, Smith; Filis, Stringer, Evans; Asseyi, Ueki



Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Walsh Defenders: Shimizu, Cooke, Tysiak, Cissoko, Smith, Denton, Stapleton Midfielders: Filis, Stringer, Evans, Harries, Ziu, Flannery Forwards: Asseyi, Ueki, Atkinson, Ademiluyi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Feb 2023 West Ham 0-0 Arsenal Women's Super League 31 Oct 2022 Arsenal 3-1 West Ham Women's Super League 8 May 2022 West Ham 0-2 Arsenal Women's Super League 8 Nov 2021 Arsenal 4-0 West Ham Women's Super League 29 Apr 2021 Arsenal 2-0 West Ham Women's Super League

