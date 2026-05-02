Eredivisie - Eredivisie Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 2:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on ESPN Select, which carries Eredivisie fixtures throughout the season. You can sign up and watch live at ESPN Select.

Ajax host PSV Eindhoven at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in an Eredivisie fixture that carries serious weight at the top of the Dutch top flight.

PSV arrive as Eredivisie leaders, and Peter Bosz's side have been in strong form across recent weeks. A 6-1 demolition of PEC Zwolle last time out underlined their title credentials, and they will be looking to extend their advantage at the summit with the season entering its final stretch.

Ajax sit fourth in the table and have their own momentum to build on. Francesco Farioli's side beat NAC Breda 2-0 on the road last weekend, following a 3-0 win at Heracles in April. Inconsistency has been a theme of their campaign, but back-to-back victories suggest they are finding some rhythm at the right time.

The gap between these clubs in the standings does not tell the full story. Ajax have been competitive in this fixture in recent seasons, and the atmosphere at the Johan Cruijff ArenA tends to raise the level of both sides.

PSV will be without Ivan Perisic through suspension, while injuries to Anass Salah-Eddine and Ruben van Bommel add to their absentee concerns. Ajax are also dealing with a cluster of injuries, though they head into this match on the back of a confidence-boosting result.

This is the kind of Eredivisie fixture that can shift the title picture. PSV need the points to stay ahead; Ajax need the win to keep their own season alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Ajax head into this match without four players through injury: Vit Jaros, Jaden Heerkens, Kenneth Fitz-Jim, and Davy Klaassen are all sidelined. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

PSV Eindhoven are also dealing with absences. Anass Salah-Eddine and Ruben van Bommel are both injured and unavailable, while Ivan Perisic is suspended. No probable lineup has been provided for the away side at this stage.

Form

Ajax have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 win away at NAC Breda on April 25, and they also beat Heracles 3-0 in April. Their only defeat in that run came against Twente, who won 2-1 in early April. Ajax drew 1-1 with Feyenoord in March and beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 the week before that.

PSV have won three and lost two of their last five Eredivisie games. Their most recent match ended in a 6-1 home win over PEC Zwolle on April 23, and they also beat FC Utrecht 4-3 in a high-scoring fixture earlier in April. PSV's two defeats in that run came against Telstar, who won 3-1 in March, and NEC Nijmegen, who beat them 3-2 the same week. PSV have scored 16 goals across those five matches and conceded 10, with three consecutive wins following their difficult mid-March run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on September 21, 2025, when PSV and Ajax drew 2-2 at the Philips Stadion in an Eredivisie fixture. Before that, Ajax won 2-0 at PSV in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw. Ajax won 3-2 at home in November 2024, while PSV's most decisive result in the dataset was a 5-2 home win in October 2023.

Standings

In the Eredivisie table, PSV Eindhoven sit first while Ajax are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: