How to watch New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Golden State Valkyries, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Liberty will square off against the Golden State Valkyries to start a highly anticipated WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever 90-88 in their most recent game on May 24, 2025, due to an outstanding performance from Jonquel Jones. In the meantime, the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 82-73.

The Golden State Valkyries (2-1) are currently fourth in the Western Conference, whereas the New York Liberty (3-0) leads the Eastern Conference, with a strong offensive advantage.

The Liberty is the most efficient and potent scoring team in the league, leading the entire league in both points every game (93.7) and the percentage of field goals made (49.7%).

The Valkyries, on the other hand, are ranked 13th in percentage of field goals (36.5%) and 11th in scoring (75.0 PPG).

New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and tip-off time

The New York Liberty and the Golden State Valkyries will face off against each other in an exciting WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date May 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Golden State Valkyries live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Liberty team news

Natasha Cloud is shooting a stunning 55.6% from her shots and 90.0% from her free-throw line, scoring 18.7 points on average per game.

Jonquel Jones leads the way with 9.7 rebounds per game, with 8.0 defensive and 1.7 offensive rebounds.

Golden State Valkyries team news

Johana Salaun is shooting 40.9% from her shots and a perfect 100.0% from her free-throw line, scoring 14.0 points on average per game.

Kayla Thornton is grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game, which includes 4.7 defensive rebounds and 1.7 offensive rebounds.

Veronica Burton is averaging 2.0 turnovers and 3.7 assists during 26.7 minutes per game.

