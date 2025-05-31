How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty will host the Connecticut Sun to start the highly anticipated WNBA game on June 1, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

The Liberty is the league's most effective offensive team, averaging 91.6 points per game, which is far higher than the Sun's 71.8, which ranks them in 13th place near the bottom.

The Liberty is also extremely effective defensively, giving up only 76.8 points per game (second best), compared to the Sun's 88.2 (11th best).

The Liberty's shooting efficiency, which leads the league with a field goal percentage of 47.6% compared to the Sun's dismal 39.0%.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Date and tip-off time

Date June 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart leads the way with 20.8 points per game on 79.5% from the free throw line and amazing 55.9% shooting from the field.

Jonquel Jones averages 9.8 rebounds per game, including 7.5 defensive and 2.3 offensive rebounds.

Natasha Cloud has been averaging 7.6 assists per game while spending over 30 minutes and committing only 2.0 turnovers per game.

New York Liberty injuries

No injuries

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles scores 17.0 points per game, pulls down 6.6 rebounds, and shoots a strong 44.3% from the field and an amazing 84.0% from the free-throw line.

Marina Mabrey has averaged 3.2 assists per game, committed 3.0 turnovers during 29.6 minutes of action.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Lindsay Allen Hamstring injury Out

New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun head-to-head record

The New York Liberty have a 3-2 lead against the Connecticut Sun based on their last five matches, but the Sun have won the last two meetings, with a thrilling 94-86 victory on May 10, 2025. Although New York controlled the series early on, winning three straight in the middle of 2024, Connecticut has recently improved significantly, controlling the Liberty's attacking rhythm. New York is still likely to start the game as the favorite, though, because of their season-high averages in scoring, field goal percentage, and defensive effectiveness. Recent wins by Connecticut indicate that they have discovered strategies to contend with New York, particularly by increasing their scoring and taking advantage of defensive lapses. It should be a tough game, but if the Liberty get back to their effective shooting and rebounding ways, they have a good chance of taking back the lead in this rivalry.

Date Results May 10, 2025 Sun 94-86 Liberty Aug 25, 2024 Sun 72-64 Liberty Jul 17, 2024 Liberty 82-74 Sun Jul 10, 2024 Liberty 71-689 Sun Jun 08, 2024 Liberty 82-75 Sun

