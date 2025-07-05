How to watch New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The highly anticipated WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm is set to take place on July 06, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Before this game, Liberty defeated Sparks 89-79, while the Storm defeated the Dream 80-79.

Liberty currently leads the WNBA in scoring, having 87.6 points per game, barely ahead of Seattle's 82.6, which ranks sixth.

Seattle and New York have nearly equal defensive numbers, with Seattle giving up 79.8 points per game and New York coming in second at 79.9. They are tied for shooting efficiency as well, with Liberty shooting 45.8% from the field and the Storm coming in just behind at 45.7%.

However, the Liberty has a huge advantage on the boards, collecting 35.0 rebounds per game against Seattle's 31.4, which is 12th in the league.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Date and tip-off time

The New York Liberty will square off against the Seattle Storm in an exciting WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date July 06, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm live on:

TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.8 points per game, with an 81.8% from the free-throw line and a remarkable 50.9% field goal percentage.

Natasha Cloud averages 28.7 minutes a game and generates 6.5 assists, but she also averages 2.1 turnovers.

New York Liberty injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jonquel Jones Ankle injury Out

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins is scoring 18.9 points per game, 79.6% accuracy from her free-throw line, and a strong 46.3% shooting percentage from the field.

Nneka Ogwumike leads her team in rebounding with 7.9 per game, with 6.3 on defense and 1.6 on offense.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

New York Liberty and Seattle Storm head-to-head record

Based on their previous five meetings, the New York Liberty has won four of five, giving them the advantage over the Seattle Storm. Liberty continuously outscored the Storm from July 2023 by combining potent defense with offensive firepower, including a resounding 98-85 victory in August 2024. However, the Storm recovered with a thrilling 89-79 victory in their most recent game on June 23, 2025, indicating that they have made significant changes. This game could be fiercely contested because Liberty still has a strong historical advantage, and Seattle is coming off that momentum. Whether the Storm can repeat their previous success or if the Liberty's general superiority in this encounter returns could determine the outcome.

Date Results Jun 23, 2025 Storm 89-79 Liberty Sep 06, 2024 Liberty 77-70 Storm Aug 31, 2024 Liberty 98-85 Storm May 21, 2024 Liberty 74-63 Storm Jul 26, 2023 Liberty 86-82 Storm

