How to watch New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The New York Liberty will face off against the Los Angeles Sparks to start the thrilling WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Liberty led the league in scoring with a score of 87.6 points per game, and they also held opponents to 79.9 points, even after their recent 81-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Sparks, on the other hand, just lost to the Chicago Sky 92-85 and are having trouble stopping the opposition, giving up 86.8 points per game, which is 11th in the league.

The Liberty also has an edge in shooting efficiency (45.8% vs. 43.6%) and rebounding (35.0 vs. 33.1).

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time

The New York Liberty will square off against the Los Angeles Sparks in an epic WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date July 03, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 20.8 points per game, shooting 81.8% from the free-throw line and 50.9% from the field.

Natasha Cloud averages 6.5 assists per game in 28.7 minutes while committing just 2.1 turnovers.

Sabrina Ionescu has been averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 4.0 rebounds per game.

New York Liberty injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jonquel Jones Ankle injury Out

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum is scoring 20.6 points per game on average, shooting an amazing 90.3% from the free-throw line and 38.0% from the field.

Azura Stevens pulls down 8.4 rebounds per game, with 6.5 defensive and 1.9 offensive rebounds.

Dearica Hamby averages 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cameron Brink Knee injury Out G, Rae Burrell Leg injury Out

New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record

The New York Liberty has dominated their last five meetings with the Los Angeles Sparks, winning four of them with sizable margins in three of those meetings. In all four of the Liberty's victories, including a resounding 103-68 triumph in August 2024, its offense has routinely outscored the Sparks, scoring more than 90 points. But in their most recent matchup on August 29, 2024, the Sparks did manage to take a high-scoring game 94-88, demonstrating that when their attack is clicking, they can contend with New York. Despite that victory, New York's greater scoring ability and historical domination indicate that, if they continue to perform with their typical rhythm and execution on both ends of the court, they should be able to control the game once more.

Date Results Aug 29, 2024 Sparks 94-88 Liberty Aug 16, 2024 Liberty 103-68 Sparks Jun 23, 2024 Liberty 98-88 Sparks Jun 21, 2024 Liberty 93-80 Sparks Sep 08, 2023 Liberty 96-89 Sparks

