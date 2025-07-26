How to watch New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The New York Liberty is set to host the Los Angeles Sparks to start the highly anticipated WNBA battle on July 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Sparks are in third place in the league with 84.4 points per game, not far behind the Liberty, who lead with 87.4 points. In addition, both teams are quite effective from the field; the Liberty shoot 45.4% in third place, while the Sparks shoot 45.6% in second place.

Los Angeles struggles more on defense, giving up 86.8 points per game (11th), while New York has an advantage with just 79.4 points per game (5th).

Both teams are fresh off victories, with Sparks defeating the Sun 101-86 and Liberty defeating the Fever 98-84.

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time

The New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks will meet in an exciting WNBA game on July 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date July 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart shoots 82.8% from the free-throw line and 47.8% from the field, leading the Liberty with 19.6 points per game.

Jonquel Jones averages 9.5 rebounds per game, with 7.6 defensive and 1.9 offensive rebounds.

Natasha Cloud averages 28.3 minutes and 1.9 turnovers per game, and helps the offense with 5.9 assists.

New York Liberty injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Nyara Sabally Rest Out

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum leads her team in scoring, averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and an astounding 91.2% from the line.

Azura Stevens has been averaging 8.5 rebounds per game, of which 2.0 are offensive and 6.5 are defensive.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cameron Brink Knee injury Out

New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record

According to their previous five meetings, the New York Liberty have prevailed in four of those encounters against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Liberty have a history of scoring a lot of points; they have scored 90 points or more in three games and even won 103-68 on August 16, 2024. In general, the Sparks have had trouble stopping New York's offense, even though they did win 94-88 on August 29, 2024. The Liberty comes into this game with a distinct psychological and statistical advantage due to this pattern and New York's high scoring average. If they can continue their offensive rhythm, they may be able to further extend their lead over the Sparks.

Date Results Jul 04, 2025 Liberty 89-79 Sparks Aug 29, 2024 Sparks 94-88 Liberty Aug 16, 2024 Liberty 103-68 Sparks Jun 23, 2024 Liberty 98-88 Sparks Jun 21, 2024 Liberty 93-80 Sparks

