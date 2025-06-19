How to watch New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury is set to take place on June 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Aces 76-70, and the New York Liberty defeated the Dream 86-81. Both teams are coming off victories, going into this game.

The Liberty scores more points per game (89.8 vs. 79.6) than the Mercury, and they have a better field goal percentage (46.9% vs. 42.3%).

Phoenix gives up slightly more points per game (77.6) than New York, which gives up just 75.1 (2nd best).

Additionally, the Liberty has better glass control, averaging 35.6 rebounds compared to the Mercury's 32.5.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury will meet in an exciting WNBA game on June 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date June 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

New York Liberty team news

Sabrina Ionescu averages 20.8 points per game while shooting 90.0% from the free-throw line and a strong 45.8% from the field.

Jonquel Jones averages 10.3 rebounds per game—2.1 offensive and 8.1 defensive.

Natasha Cloud is handing out 6.0 assists per game and limiting her turnovers to only 1.9 in her 27.4 minutes of action.

New York Liberty injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally is shooting 81.5% from the arc and 40.4% from the field, scoring 20.6 points and pulling down 7.9 rebounds per game.

Alyssa Thomas averages 3.7 turnovers during 31.3 minutes per game, and provides 9.0 assists per game.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Megan McConnell Knee injury Out

New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The New York Liberty are 4-1 against the Phoenix Mercury based on their last five meetings, with three victories by double digits, demonstrating their steady dominance.

The Liberty recovered with a decisive 84-70 victory in their most recent meeting on August 27, 2024, despite the Mercury securing a high-scoring victory of 99-93 on June 19, 2024.

New York's balanced scoring and rebounding edge has made it clear that they can manage the tempo and take advantage of Phoenix's defensive errors. The Liberty are the favorites going into the game, but the Mercury's one victory shows they can stay up if they perform strongly offensively.

Date Results Aug 27, 2024 Liberty 84-70 Mercury Jun 19, 2024 Mercury 99-93 Liberty May 30, 2024 Liberty 81-78 Mercury Aug 19, 2023 Liberty 85-63 Mercury Jul 06, 2023 Liberty 99-95 Mercury

