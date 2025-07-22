How to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The New York Liberty are ready to face the Indiana Fever to open the pivotal WNBA battle on July 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever 98-77 in their most recent game.

The Liberty averages a league-high 86.9 points per game, while the Fever are in third place with 84.2 points. According to their field goal percentages, both sides are offensively effective; New York is in third place with 45.1%, while Indiana is slightly ahead at 45.7% (2nd).

Liberty has a modest defensive advantage over Fever, giving up 79.2 points per game as opposed to 80.2.

However, Liberty once again dominates the boards, pulling down 34.6 rebounds per game compared to the Fever's 34.0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever WNBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Date and tip-off time

The New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever will meet in an epic WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date July 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart shoots 82.1% from the free-throw line and 47.5% from the field, leads the Liberty with 19.7 points per game.

Natasha Cloud leads the offense with 6.0 assists per game and only 1.9 turnovers in 28.4 minutes.

New York Liberty injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jonquel Jones Ankle injury Out

Indiana Fever team news

Kelsey Mitchell shoots 74.7% from the free-throw line and 46.5% from the field, leads the Fever with 19.1 points per game.

Aliyah Boston leads the paint with 2.1 offensive rebounds and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Caitlin Clark Groin injury Out

New York Liberty and Indiana Fever head-to-head record

The New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever have been equally competitive in their last five meetings, with both teams recording significant wins. The Fever earlier dominated with a 102-88 victory on June 15, 2025, but the Liberty most recently triumphed 98-77 on July 17, 2025, demonstrating their offensive depth. Both teams have faced off in close games, including the Fever's 83-78 victory in July 2024 and Liberty's slim 90-88 victory on May 24, 2025. But Liberty's resounding 104-68 triumph in June 2024 indicates that they can overpower the Fever when their offense is on fire. Liberty may have the momentum advantage after their previous big-margin victory, but this next game could be fiercely contested once more.

Date Results Jul 17, 2025 Liberty 98-77 Fever Jun 15, 2025 Fever 102-88 Liberty May 24, 2025 Liberty 90-88 Fever Jul 06, 2024 Fever 83-78 Liberty Jun 03, 2024 Liberty 104-68 Fever

