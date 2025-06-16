How to watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty are scheduled to battle against the Atlanta Dream to start a high-voltage WNBA game on June 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Liberty average 90.2 points per game and rank second in both field goal percentage (47.2%) and assists (22.5), are the league's top scoring team despite their shocking 88-102 loss to the Indiana Fever in their most recent game.

In contrast, Atlanta comes into the game with a lot of momentum following a commanding 89-56 victory over the Mystics. The Dream are third in scoring (84.6 points), but they mainly rely on their league-high 38.6 rebounds per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream is set to take place on June 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date June 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Liberty team news

Sabrina Ionescu leads the Liberty team in scoring with 19.5 points per game, shooting an amazing 92.9% from the free-throw line and 43.8% from the field.

Jonquel Jones is grabbing 10.3 rebounds on average per game, which includes 8.4 defensive and 1.9 offensive rebounds.

Natasha Cloud averages 27.2 minutes, averages just two turnovers, and leads the offense with 6.1 assists per game.

New York Liberty injuries

No injuries

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray shoots 80.9% from the free-throw line and an incredible 51.4% from the field, leading the Dream with 21.0 points per game.

Brionna Jones averages 8.7 rebounds per game, with a solid 3.5 on the offensive glass.

Rhyne Howard serves 35.7 minutes, averages 2.3 turnovers, and contributes 4.7 assists per game to the offense.

Atlanta Dream injuries

No injuries

New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

The New York Liberty has won four of their previous five encounters with the Atlanta Dream, giving them a significant advantage in recent head-to-head games. Consistent scoring margins have accompanied their successes, which include back-to-back triumphs in September and a commanding 96-75 victory on June 24. Even though Atlanta won 78-67 on September 20, New York swiftly recovered to win the following two games. According to this tendency, the Liberty have typically managed to keep pace and take advantage of defensive lapses in Atlanta's roster. Although Atlanta's strength in rebounding could potentially be a problem, New York enters the game as the favorite because of their recent history, offensive efficiency, and advantage in scoring and ball movement.

Date Results Sep 25, 2024 Liberty 91-82 Dream Sep 22, 2024 Liberty 83-69 Dream Sep 20, 2024 Dream 78-67 Liberty Jun 30, 2024 Liberty 81-75 Dream Jun 24, 2024 Liberty 96-75 Dream

More NBA news and coverage