Leeds United vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Promotion hopefuls Leeds United will welcome Sunderland to Elland Road for Tuesday's Championship encounter.

The White suffered a blow in the top-two race as they went down 2-1 at Coventry City last weekend, while the Black Cats also aim to return to winning ways following a goalless draw against Bristol City.

Leeds United vs Sunderland kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, April 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leeds United vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Leeds United and Sunderland will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo, Sling TV, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

Midfielder Ilia Gruev is set for another start in midfield after recovering from his setback in the Coventry loss.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is likely to opt for Archie Gray over Glen Kamara alongside Gruev, while Dutchman Piroe could replace Patrick Bamford in attack.

Jamie Shackleton, Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk are sidelined through injuries.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gray, Gruev; James, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Summerville, James, Anthony Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Sunderland team news

Jobe Bellingham would continue to deputise for forward Nazariy Rusyn, while Jack Clarke returned from injury in the Bristol draw and should against Leeds as well.

However, the absence of Corry Evans, Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin through injuries will leave interim manager Mike Dodds short of defensive options.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Hjelde; Ekwah, Neil; Roberts, Dack, Clarke; Bellingham.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, O'Nien, Alese, Hjelde, Hume Midfielders: Pembele, Ekwah, Neil, Styles, Rigg, Ba, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Dack, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts Forwards: Burstow, Semedo, Mundle

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Sunderland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 12, 2023 Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United Championship April 7, 2018 Leeds United 1-1 Sunderland Championship August 19, 2017 Sunderland 0-2 Leeds United Championship January 4, 2015 Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United FA Cup December 26, 2006 Sunderland 2-0 Leeds United Championship

