How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Golden State Warriors to start a highly anticipated NBA game on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Lakers are averaging 112.4 points per game (17th in the league) and the Warriors at 111.2 points (19th).

Defensively, Golden State allows 111.4 points per game, which is slightly better (8th place) than the Lakers, who allow 112.0 points per game (11th place).

However, the Lakers have an impressive field goal percentage of 48.2%, ranking 6th, while the Warriors are struggling with 44.5%, ranking 26th.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will battle with the Golden State Warriors in an electrifying NBA game on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date February 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James is scoring an average of 24.1 points per game. He shoots well, with 51.4% accuracy from the field, 76.5% from his free-throw line, and grabs 7.6 rebounds a game.

Rui Hachimura provides defensive help with 0.51 blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Cam Reddish Personal Day-to-Day PG, Luka Doncic Calf injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.1 points per game. He makes 43.7% of his field goals and 94.1% of his free throws.

Kevon Looney gets an average of 6.9 rebounds each game.

Draymond Green brings defensive stability with 1.09 blocks per game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Moses Moody Back injury Day-to-Day SF, Andrew Wiggins Hip injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The latest games between the Lakers and the Warriors have had different outcomes. The Lakers won the last two games, with a score of 118-108 on January 26, 2025, and a close win of 115-113 on December 26, 2024. However, the Warriors had already dominated with a 111-97 victory a few days prior and a huge 132-74 thumping on October 19, 2024. In their game on April 10, 2024, the Golden State team beat the Lakers by scoring 134 points to 120, showing how powerful their offense is. The Lakers have been doing well lately, and with their better scoring, they might have an advantage. However, the Warriors might make it a closely contested game if they can establish a pattern from beyond the line and Curry makes use of his exceptional free-throw shooting.

Date Results Jan 26, 2025 Lakers 118-108 Warriors Dec 26, 2024 Lakers 115-113 Warriors Oct 19, 2024 Warriors 132-74 Lakers Oct 16, 2024 Warriors 111-97 Lakers Apr 10, 2024 Warriors 134-120 Lakers

