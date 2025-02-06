How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Golden State Warriors to start a highly anticipated NBA game on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
The Lakers are averaging 112.4 points per game (17th in the league) and the Warriors at 111.2 points (19th).
Defensively, Golden State allows 111.4 points per game, which is slightly better (8th place) than the Lakers, who allow 112.0 points per game (11th place).
However, the Lakers have an impressive field goal percentage of 48.2%, ranking 6th, while the Warriors are struggling with 44.5%, ranking 26th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time
The Los Angeles Lakers will battle with the Golden State Warriors in an electrifying NBA game on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|February 6, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Crypto.com Arena
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio
Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.
SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.
You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.
Los Angeles Lakers team news
LeBron James is scoring an average of 24.1 points per game. He shoots well, with 51.4% accuracy from the field, 76.5% from his free-throw line, and grabs 7.6 rebounds a game.
Rui Hachimura provides defensive help with 0.51 blocks.
Los Angeles Lakers Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|SF, Cam Reddish
|Personal
|Day-to-Day
|PG, Luka Doncic
|Calf injury
|Day-to-Day
Golden State Warriors team news
Stephen Curry is averaging 22.1 points per game. He makes 43.7% of his field goals and 94.1% of his free throws.
Kevon Looney gets an average of 6.9 rebounds each game.
Draymond Green brings defensive stability with 1.09 blocks per game.
Golden State Warriors Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|SG, Moses Moody
|Back injury
|Day-to-Day
|SF, Andrew Wiggins
|Hip injury
|Day-to-Day
Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record
The latest games between the Lakers and the Warriors have had different outcomes. The Lakers won the last two games, with a score of 118-108 on January 26, 2025, and a close win of 115-113 on December 26, 2024. However, the Warriors had already dominated with a 111-97 victory a few days prior and a huge 132-74 thumping on October 19, 2024. In their game on April 10, 2024, the Golden State team beat the Lakers by scoring 134 points to 120, showing how powerful their offense is. The Lakers have been doing well lately, and with their better scoring, they might have an advantage. However, the Warriors might make it a closely contested game if they can establish a pattern from beyond the line and Curry makes use of his exceptional free-throw shooting.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 26, 2025
|Lakers 118-108 Warriors
|Dec 26, 2024
|Lakers 115-113 Warriors
|Oct 19, 2024
|Warriors 132-74 Lakers
|Oct 16, 2024
|Warriors 111-97 Lakers
|Apr 10, 2024
|Warriors 134-120 Lakers