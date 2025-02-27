How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will happen on February 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at the Lakers' home ground. Los Angeles is riding a three-game streak of wins going into their game against Minnesota.

The Lakers are 3-4 in games settled by three scores or less and have a 23-12 conference record. While, Minnesota had an average of 112.1 points per game and outscored opponents by a total of 3.1 points, making them 24-16 against the Western Conference opponents.

Los Angeles averages 113.0 points each game, which is 4.0 points higher than Minnesota's 109.0 point average. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, score 112.1 points on average per game, which is marginally more than the Lakers' 111.6 points.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an epic NBA battle on February 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date February 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports.



Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James averages 24.7 points per game for the Lakers and shoots 52.0% from the field.

Austin Reaves has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards scores 27.5 points and grabs 6 rebounds per game.

Naz Reid has averaged 2.8 three-pointers in his previous 10 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Rudy Gobert Back injury Day-to-Day PF, Julius Randle Groin injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

Minnesota has controlled the series, capturing four out of five games versus Los Angeles, according to the past five head-to-head meetings. The Timberwolves have dominated both of their recent matchups, winning 97-87 on December 14 and 109-80 on December 3. On October 23, the Lakers defeated Minnesota 110-103, their lone victory during this run.

In light of these developments, the Timberwolves seem to be in control, particularly now that Anthony Edwards is their top scorer and Naz Reid is helping out beyond the arc. But with LeBron James scoring well and Austin Reaves rediscovering his groove from long range, the Lakers, who are coming off a three-game victory streak, might be a threat.

Los Angeles may end the trend and win if they can build on their offensive energy and strengthen their defense against Minnesota's scoring threats.

Date Results Dec 14, 2024 Timberwolves 97-87 Lakers Dec 03, 2024 Timberwolves 109-80 Lakers Oct 23, 2024 Lakers 110-103 Timberwolves Oct 05, 2024 Timberwolves 124-107 Lakers Apr 08, 2024 Timberwolves 127-117 Lakers

