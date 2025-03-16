How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to battle with the Phoenix Suns to start a thrilling NBA game on March 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. Los Angeles hopes to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Lakers are eighth in the league on defense, giving up just 111.4 points a game and limiting opponents to 45.9% shooting. They also have an outstanding 11-3 record compared to divisional opponents.

Phoenix has a 21-24 record against Western Conference opponents and a 17-25 record against teams ranked higher than .500.

The Lakers scored 112.8 points a game on offense, which is 3.6 points less than the Suns' 116.4 points per game. The Suns, on the other hand, score 114.3 points a game, which is 2.9 more compared to the Lakers' 111.4 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in an epic NBA game on March 16, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date March 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Austin Reaves is averaging 18.9 points, grabs 4.4 rebounds, and provides 5.8 assists per contest.

Luka Doncic has been outstanding over the past ten games, scoring 29.5 points and grabbing 9.2 rebounds while hitting 42.3%.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Dorian Finney-Smith Ankle injury Day-to-Day SF, LeBron James Leg injury Out

Phoenix Suns team news

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.3 points per game with the Suns and shooting 44.3%.

Kevin Durant has averaged 2.9 three-pointers per game over his previous ten games.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Monte Morris Back injury Day-to-Day SG, Grayson Allen Foot injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The Suns have a little advantage going into this game, having won three of their last five meetings, but it may still be a fiercely contested contest. In their most recent meeting, which took place on November 27, Phoenix dominated and won 127-100. In late October, they narrowly prevailed 109-105. The Lakers, on the other hand, have proven they can compete by winning back-to-back games in mid-October, notably a thrilling 128-122 victory. This game may come down to performance in the closing minutes because both teams have occasionally struggled defensively. The Lakers might have an opportunity to end their losing run if they can improve their defense and take advantage of Phoenix's inconsistency against teams with a record higher than .500. However, if their offense performs well, Phoenix might have the advantage again, given the Suns' prior success against them.

Date Results Nov 27, 2024 Suns 127-100 Lakers Oct 29, 2024 Suns 109-105 Lakers Oct 26, 2024 Lakers 123-116 Suns Oct 18, 2024 Lakers 128-122 Suns Oct 07, 2024 Suns 118-114 Lakers

