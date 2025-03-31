How to watch today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to battle with the Houston Rockets to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 31, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at the Lakers' home turf.

The Houston Rockets, who are marginally ahead with 114.2 points a game (15th), are trailing the Los Angeles Lakers, who are averaging 113.2 points a game (19th) in the league.

The Rockets hold a significant defensive advantage over the Lakers, giving up only 109.1 points each game (5th) as opposed to 112.4 points each game (12th).

However, with a 47.9% percentage of field goals (9th) compared to the Rockets' 45.3% (23rd), the Lakers have a definite shooting efficiency advantage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Houston Rockets in an exciting NBA game on March 31, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Luka Doncic leads the team with 27.5 points every game, 8.6 rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 41.6% and 79.3% from his free-throw line.

LeBron James has been averaging 8.5 assists and 3.8 turnovers in 35 minutes of action per game.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Out

Houston Rockets team news

Fred VanVleet has been averaging 5.6 assists and only 1.4 turnovers during 35.2 minutes per game.

Jalen Green leads the team in scoring with an average of 21.6 points each game, a 42.6% field goal rate, and an 81.6% free-throw line.

Alperen Sengun controls the boards with 10.5 rebounds every game, which includes 3.5 offensive rebounds and 7.0 defensive rebounds.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Reed Sheppard Thumb injury Day-to-Day PF, Tari Eason Rest injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The Rockets have held the advantage in their last five meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning three of five games. The Rockets' most convincing victory occurred on the ninth of November 2023, when they defeated the Lakers 128-94. In their most recent game, on the sixth of January 2025, they defeated the Lakers 119-115. The Lakers have, however, won two close games, including a thrilling one-point victory on the 20th of November 2023. They could take advantage of the Rockets' recent victories, which have included impressive offensive performances driven by Jalen Green's goals and Alperen Sengun's supremacy on the boards. The Lakers, on the other hand, will try to take advantage of Houston's lower shooting efficiency because of LeBron James' playmaking and Luka Doncic's ability to score. A close game is to be expected, with the Lakers depending on their knowledge and effective shooting to stay in the game, while Houston's defensive prowess and balanced scoring might present difficulties for Los Angeles.

Date Results Jan 06, 2025 Rockets 119-115 Lakers Jan 30, 2024 Rockets 135-119 Lakers Dec 03, 2023 Lakers 109-97 Rockets Nov 20, 2023 Lakers 105-104 Rockets Nov 09, 2023 Rockets 128-94 Lakers

More NBA news and coverage