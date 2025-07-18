How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Summer League game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets to start the thrilling NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Nuggets are scoring more efficiently than the Lakers, collecting 120.8 points per game, which is far more than the Lakers' 113.4 points. Denver also leads the Lakers in rebounds, pulling down 45.7 per game as opposed to 42.4.

The Nuggets are exceptionally effective in ball movement, with 31.0 assists per game, well exceeding the Lakers' 26.0 assists.

The Lakers average 7.7 steals per game, while Denver leads again with 8.0 steals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Summer League game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NBA Summer League game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will happen on July 18, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Cole Swider has averaged a team-high 19.7 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game in three Summer League games.

Bronny James is putting in about 23 minutes per game, generating 13.0 PPG, 3.3 APG, and 2.7 RPG.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player I njury I njury status Eric Dixon Foot injury Day-to-Day Adou Thiero Knee injury Out

Denver Nuggets team news

DaRon Holmes II has delivered a spectacular 15-point performance in Denver's opening game.

Au'Diese Toney has now recorded four assists in the Summer League.

Denver Nuggets injuries

No injuries

Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The next Summer League matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers could be another fiercely contested showdown, based on their previous five meetings. As seen by their ability to dominate Denver when their offense is clicking, the Lakers have won three of their last five meetings, including a resounding 123-100 triumph on February 23, 2025, and a more recent victory of 120-108 on March 20, 2025. But the Nuggets have also shown themselves to be a threat, particularly in their 131-126 victory on March 15, 2025, when their high-scoring style revealed the Lakers' defensive weaknesses. Denver's ability to dominate when they set the pace is demonstrated by their 127-102 thumping of the Lakers in November 2024. Given these outcomes, the game might go either way, but Denver's consistent scoring and rebounding ability will keep them in the game, while the Lakers' offensive leaders, Cole Swider and Bronny James, could have a tiny advantage if they perform well.

Date Results Mar 20, 2025 Lakers 120-108 Nuggets Mar 15, 2025 Nuggets 131-126 Lakers Feb 23, 2025 Lakers 123-100 Nuggets Nov 24, 2024 Nuggets 127-102 Lakers Apr 30, 2024 Nuggets 108-106 Lakers

