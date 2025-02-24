How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, including how to watch and team news.

The Mavericks score 115.4 points per game, which is 11th in the league, while the Lakers score 113.1 points per game, which is 15th.

The Lakers, on the other hand, shoot more efficiently; they rank fifth in the NBA having a field goal percentage of 48.2%, while Dallas is in eighth place with 47.8%.

The Mavericks have a significant edge in rebounding, grabbing 44.3 rebounds per game (15th), while the Lakers are in last place with only 42.1 rebounds per game (26th).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will battle with the Dallas Mavericks in an exciting NBA game on February 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date February 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 24.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 51.8%.

Austin Reaves averages 19.2 scores, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and a 44.6% field goal rate.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury status PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

P.J. Washington averages 8.2 rebounds per game, which includes 1.6 offensive rebounds and 6.6 defensive rebounds.

Kyrie Irving scores 24.9 points per contest on 47.8% shooting and averaging 90.6% accuracy from the free-throw line.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Anthony Davis Groin injury Out C, Daniel Gafford Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Lakers and the Mavericks have a recent head-to-head record that points to a hotly contested game, with Dallas claiming four of the previous five meetings. The Mavericks demonstrated their ability to dominate the game on the eighth of January 2025, when they defeated the other team 118-97.

The Lakers' only victory during this time was a resounding 127-110 victory on the 18th of January 2024, demonstrating their ability to compete when their attack performs well.

Three of the previous five games have been fiercely contested, including two one-possession ends in November of 2023 and March 2023, as well as a thrilling 127-125 victory on December 13, 2023.

Dallas may have the advantage due to their superior rebounding and scoring capabilities, but the Lakers might make this a close contest if LeBron James as well as Austin Reaves can control the tempo.

Date Results Jan 08, 2025 Mavericks 118-97 Lakers Jan 18, 2024 Lakers 127-110 Mavericks Dec 13, 2023 Mavericks 127-125 Lakers Nov 23, 2023 Mavericks 104-101 Lakers Mar 18, 2023 Mavericks 111-110 Lakers

