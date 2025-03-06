How to watch today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the New York Knicks to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Los Angeles hopes to continue their six-game winning streak.
The Lakers have a 23-7 record at home, but they are only 3-4 when a game comes down to a single point. The Knicks, on the other hand, have a 19-10 away record and have performed well in close games, winning 6-1 when the score is less than four points.
This season, Los Angeles is hitting 48.1% from the field, which is a little higher than the 47.5% that New York lets opponents shoot. The Knicks make 12.6 three-pointers on average per game, which is 0.7 fewer compared to the Lakers' average.
Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time
Date
March 6, 2025
Tip-off Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Crypto.com Arena
Location
Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles Lakers team news
LeBron James averages 24.8 points and 8 rebounds, with 8.6 assists per contest.
Austin Reaves averages 19.4 points per game and has been a major contributor over the past ten games.
Los Angeles Lakers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PG, Jordan Goodwin
Ankle injury
Day-to-Day
PF, Maxi Kleber
Foot injury
Out
New York Knicks team news
For the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 points and 13.4 rebounds, with 3.1 assists per contest.
Jalen Brunson has been scoring 26.3 points and providing 6.6 assists in his last ten games.
New York Knicks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PF, O.G. Anunoby
Thumb injury
Day-to-Day
C, Ariel Hukporti
Knee injury
Out
Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks head-to-head record
According to their last five meetings, the Lakers have prevailed in three of them, including their most recent meeting on February 2, 2025, when they defeated the other team 128–112. However, the Knicks have demonstrated their ability to compete, winning by a slim margin of 112-108 in March 2023 and 114-109 in December 2023. The Lakers have momentum going into this game because they have won six straight games and are strong at home this season. The Knicks, on the other hand, have a 6-1 record in games decided by fewer than four points and have performed well on the road. The Lakers will try to maintain their success with LeBron James at the forefront and Austin Reaves recently stepping up, but Karl-Anthony Towns's influence in the paint and Jalen Brunson's recent scoring outburst might give New York a chance. Anticipate a fierce contest, with the Lakers holding a slim advantage because of their previous performance.
Date
Results
Feb 02, 2025
Lakers 128-112 Knicks
Feb 04, 2024
Lakers 113-105 Knicks
Dec 19, 2023
Knicks 114-109 Lakers
Mar 13, 2023
Knicks 112-108 Lakers
Feb 01, 2023
Lakers 129-123 Knicks