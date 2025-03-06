How to watch today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the New York Knicks to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Los Angeles hopes to continue their six-game winning streak.

The Lakers have a 23-7 record at home, but they are only 3-4 when a game comes down to a single point. The Knicks, on the other hand, have a 19-10 away record and have performed well in close games, winning 6-1 when the score is less than four points.

This season, Los Angeles is hitting 48.1% from the field, which is a little higher than the 47.5% that New York lets opponents shoot. The Knicks make 12.6 three-pointers on average per game, which is 0.7 fewer compared to the Lakers' average.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the New York Knicks in an exciting NBA game on March 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date March 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James averages 24.8 points and 8 rebounds, with 8.6 assists per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 19.4 points per game and has been a major contributor over the past ten games.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jordan Goodwin Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Out

New York Knicks team news

For the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 points and 13.4 rebounds, with 3.1 assists per contest.

Jalen Brunson has been scoring 26.3 points and providing 6.6 assists in his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, O.G. Anunoby Thumb injury Day-to-Day C, Ariel Hukporti Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the Lakers have prevailed in three of them, including their most recent meeting on February 2, 2025, when they defeated the other team 128–112. However, the Knicks have demonstrated their ability to compete, winning by a slim margin of 112-108 in March 2023 and 114-109 in December 2023. The Lakers have momentum going into this game because they have won six straight games and are strong at home this season. The Knicks, on the other hand, have a 6-1 record in games decided by fewer than four points and have performed well on the road. The Lakers will try to maintain their success with LeBron James at the forefront and Austin Reaves recently stepping up, but Karl-Anthony Towns's influence in the paint and Jalen Brunson's recent scoring outburst might give New York a chance. Anticipate a fierce contest, with the Lakers holding a slim advantage because of their previous performance.

Date Results Feb 02, 2025 Lakers 128-112 Knicks Feb 04, 2024 Lakers 113-105 Knicks Dec 19, 2023 Knicks 114-109 Lakers Mar 13, 2023 Knicks 112-108 Lakers Feb 01, 2023 Lakers 129-123 Knicks

