How to watch today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Utah Jazz to open a high-voltage NBA action on February 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT. Before this game, Austin Reaves scored an incredible 45 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-117 triumph over the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers are 12-13 in meetings settled by double digits and 19-11 in their conference games. However, Utah has a 4-29 record and has had trouble against Western Conference clubs. The Jazz have won two of their last three games when they had fewer turnovers than their opponents, despite their average of 16.6 per game.

Los Angeles makes 12.1 three-pointers on average per game, which is 2.3 fewer than Utah's 14.4 three-pointers per game average. The Jazz's field goal percentage of 45.7% is marginally lower than the Lakers' defense's 46.6%.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Utah Jazz in an exciting NBA game on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date Monday, February 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

The Lakers' latest injury update sees Austin Reaves (left elbow contusion) listed as probable. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic (left calf strain), LeBron James (left ankle soreness), and Dalton Knecht (personal) are all questionable for the matchup. Bronny James (left forearm muscle strain) is doubtful, while Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture), Cam Reddish (personal), and Christian Wood (recovering from left knee surgery) have been officially ruled out.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Luka Doncic Calf injury Out SF, Cam Reddish Personal Day-to-Day

Utah Jazz team news

On the other side, the Jazz will be without Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture), KJ Martin (reconditioning), and Colin Sexton (left ankle sprain), as all three have been ruled out of action.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Cody Williams: Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, Lauri Markkanen Back injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz head-to-head record

The Lakers defeated the Jazz by a slim margin of 105-104 on December 2, 2024, and had won four of their previous five matchups. Los Angeles has routinely outscored Utah in the most recent meetings, as evidenced by their resounding 131-99 success in November 2023 and their 138-122 triumph on February 15, 2024. But on January 14, 2024, the Jazz showed they could compete by winning 132-125. Los Angeles seems to be the favorite in this game because of the Lakers' previous performance and Utah's difficulties versus Western Conference opponents. The Lakers' offense ought to have the advantage because LeBron James has averaged 24.4 points over the past ten contests and Austin Reaves just had a 45-point effort. Keyonte George as well as John Collins must play well for Utah to remain competitive, however, their high rate of turnovers might prove expensive against a well-behaved Lakers team.

Date Results Dec 02, 2024 Lakers 105-104 Jazz Nov 20, 2024 Lakers 124-118 Jazz Feb 15, 2024 Lakers 138-122 Jazz Jan 14, 2024 Jazz 132-125 Lakers Nov 22, 2023 Lakers 131-99 Jazz

