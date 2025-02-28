How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to battle with the LA Clippers to open a highly anticipated NBA game on February 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at the Lakers' home ground.

The Los Angeles Lakers are slightly more offensively superior to the LA Clippers, who rank 15th in the league with an average of 113.0 points each game, while the Clippers are in 21st place with 110.9 points.

Additionally, the Lakers shoot more efficiently than the Clippers, with a 48.2% percentage on field goals (6th) compared to 47.0% (13th).

On the other hand, the Clippers get 44.1 rebounds per game, which is the 17th most in the NBA, while the Lakers only get 42.4 rebounds per game, which is the 26th.

Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the LA Clippers in an exciting NBA game on February 28, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date February 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers play-by-play commentary on radio

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Austin Reaves has scored 19.2 points and grabbed 4.3 rebounds, with 6.1 assists on 44.6% shooting.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, LeBron James Foot injury Day-to-Day PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Out

LA Clippers team news

Ivica Zubac dominates the glass, pulling down 12.5 rebounds each game, which includes 3.8 offensively.

James Harden contributes 8.5 assists per game to the offense, yet during his 34.5 minutes on the court, he commits 4.6 turnovers.

Kawhi Leonard shoots 45.7% from the field and delivers 16.9 points, grabs 4.8 rebounds, with 2.8 assists.

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Norman Powell Knee injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers head-to-head record

The Lakers have won three, and the Clippers have lost two of their last five meetings, which have been fiercely contested. The Lakers most recently showed their offensive effectiveness by winning 122-97 on February 5, 2025.

But on the 20th of January 2025, the Clippers won 116-102, demonstrating their dominance of the game. The Clippers are counting on Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to respond, while the Lakers, who have traded victories over the last year, may depend on big performances from players such as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The Lakers may have the lead due to their previous landslide victory and improved offensive efficiency, but the Clippers' superior defensive performance and rebounding ability may keep it close.

Date Results Feb 05, 2025 Lakers 122-97 Clippers Jan 20, 2025 Clippers 116-102 Lakers Feb 29, 2024 Lakers 116-112 Clippers Jan 24, 2024 Clippers 127-116 Lakers Jan 08, 2024 Lakers 106-103 Clippers

