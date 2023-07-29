South Korea Women vs Morocco Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to bounce back from Matchday One defeats at the 2023 Women's World Cup, South Korea Women and Morocco Women will square off at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on Sunday.

The Asian giants were dealt with a 2-0 defeat by Colombia in their tournament opener, and Colin Bell will know well that another defeat will result in an early exit for either side, especially as they will face group favourites Germany and Colombia in their respective games of the final group game.

It will not a memorable debut match at the tournament for the right reasons for Morocco, as the Lionesses of Atlas succumbed to a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Germany.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

South Korea Women vs Morocco Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30am EDT Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between South Korea and Morocco is scheduled for July 29, 2023, at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.

It will kick off at 12:30am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch South Korea Women vs Morocco Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1, UNIVERSO and is available to stream online live through fuboTV and Sling TV.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

South Korea Women team news

US-born Casey Phair may get another appearance off the bench after she became the youngest player to feature in the Women's World Cup at 16 years and 26 days in the Colombia loss.

Goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul didn't have a particularly good outing in the game, and she is likely to be replaced by Kim Jung-mi.

However, the back three in Kim Hye-ri Kim, Lim Seon-joo and Shim Seo-yeon could remain the same.

South Korea Women possible XI: Jung-mi; Hye-ri, Seon-joo, Seo-yeon; Hyo-joo, Geum-min, So-yun, So-hyun, Sel-gi; Hwa-yeon, Yu-ri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Young-geul, Jung-mi, Ji-soo Defenders: Hyo-joo, Hye-ji, Seo-yeon, Seon-joo, Sel-gi, Young-ju, Hye-ri Midfielders: Yun-ji, So-hyun, Geum-min, So-yun, Eun-ha, Ga-ram, Ye-bin Forwards: Hwa-yeon, Yu-ri, Mi-ra, Eun-sun, Phair, Chae-rim

Morocco Women team news

Salma Amani is touted to replace Anissa Lahmari alongside Tottenham's Rosella Ayane in attack.

Interestingly, however, Morocco boss Reynald Pedros may count of the same combination at the back consisting of Sarah Kassi, Hanane Ait El Haj, Yasmin Mrabet and Zineb Redouani despite the heavy defeat the last time out.

Morocco Women possible XI: Errmichi; Kassi, El Haj, Mrabet, Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak, Tagnauout; Amani, Ayane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arouaissa, Er-Rmichi, Zouhair Defenders: Ait El Haj, Benzina, Boukhami, Redouani, Mrabet, Mazrouai, El Chad, Chhiri, Seghir Midfielders: Badri, Lahmari, Nakkach, Kassi, Tagnaout, Amani Forwards: Ayane, Chebbak, Belkasmi, Bouftini, Saoud, Jraidi, Hassani, Chapelle, Ouzraoui Diki, Gharbi

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations will face each other across all competitions.

