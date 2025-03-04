How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Knicks are set to host the Golden State Warriors to begin a high-voltage NBA battle on March 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Warriors are in 15th place with 113.1 points per game, while the Knicks are in fifth place with 117.6 points a game.

The Knicks and Warriors are fairly close defensively, with the Knicks giving up 112.9 points every game (13th) and the Warriors giving up 111.2 (9th).

The Knicks shoot an impressive 49.3% (3rd in the NBA) while the Warriors suffer at 44.7% (25th), which is the biggest difference in field goal percentage.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will take on the Golden State Warriors in an exciting NBA action on March 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date March 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson averages 26.1 points each game and shoots an effective 49.0% from his attempts and 82.2% from his free-throw line.

OG Anunoby contributes value on defense through his 0.89 blocks every game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Karl-Anthony Towns Personal Day-to-Day C, Ariel Hukporti Knee injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.0 points each game, with an exceptional 92.6% from his free-throw line and a 44.7% attempt at field goal percentage.

Draymond Green provides defensive power with 1.04 blocks per game.

Kevon Looney provides on the court with 6.7 rebounds per contest (2.8 offensive, 3.9 defensive).

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Ankle injury Out

New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors have fought evenly in their last five meetings, with both teams collecting significant victories. The Knicks most recently defeated Golden State 119–112 on March 19th, 2024, proving their capacity to outscore the team. But earlier that month, the Golden State Warriors defeated New York 110-99, demonstrating their ability to impede their offense. While the Warriors triumphed handily in November 2022 (111-101), the Knicks also prevailed in December of 2022 with a 132-94 thumping. Although Golden State's defensive existence, anchored by Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, may keep them close, New York may have the advantage due to their greater shooting efficiency and improved offensive output this season. The Knicks' effective scoring could tip the balance in their favor, so expect a competitive contest.

Date Results Mar 19, 2024 Knicks 119-112 Warriors Mar 01, 2024 Warriors 110-99 Knicks Dec 21, 2022 Knicks 132-94 Warriors Nov 19, 2022 Warriors 111-101 Knicks Feb 11, 2022 Knicks 116-114 Warriors

