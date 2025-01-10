How to watch New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start a thrilling NBA battle on January 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 30-6 overall, while the New York Knicks are 25-13 across all games. The Thunder have performed great on the road, going 13-4, while the Knicks have an impressive home record of 12-5.

The Knicks average 117.0 points per game, which is seventh in the league, and the Thunder are right behind them at 115.3 points per game, which is eleventh.

Additionally, the Knicks are more efficient than the Thunder, hitting 49.6% from the field, which is third best in the league, compared to 46.9% (10th best).

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA action on January 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date January 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.3 points per game on 55.2% shooting and 14.0 boards, including 11.0 on defense.

Jalen Brunson gives out 7.6 assists a game during 35 minutes while keeping the ball in action with only 2.3 turnovers.

OG Anunoby blocks almost one shot every game.

New York Knicks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Miles McBride Hamstring injury Day-to-Day C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31.3 points each game on 52.2% hitting and an amazing 89.0% from the free throw line.

Isaiah Hartenstein grabs 12.1 rebounds per game, 9.4 of which are on defense.

Jalen Williams grabs 5.8 rebounds every game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Ajay Mitchell Toe injury Day-to-Day PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out

New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

In the last five meetings between the Thunder and the Knicks, the Thunder have prevailed four times. Their most recent game, on the fourth of January 2025, was won by the Thunder 117–107, showing that they always have an edge against the Knicks. The Knicks' only win was on the 22nd of November in 2022, when they beat the Thunder 129–119. The high-scoring games between these two teams, like the Thunder's 145–135 win in November 2022, show that they can score a lot of points. The Thunder have a strong history of winning on the road, and while the Knicks can make things interesting on offense, this game could lean toward Oklahoma City if New York fails to make the most of its home-court edge.

Date Results Jan 04, 2025 Thunder 117-107 Knicks Apr 01, 2024 Thunder 113-112 Knicks Dec 28, 2023 Thunder 129-120 Knicks Nov 22, 2022 Knicks 129-119 Thunder Nov 13, 2022 Thunder 145-135 Knicks

