How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers to start the high-voltage Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. After an exciting 138-135 victory in Game 1, the Indiana Pacers lead the New York Knicks 1-0 in the series.

The Pacers have consistently demonstrated their offensive prowess, leading all teams with a league-high 119.5 points every game and an outstanding 50.2% field goal percentage.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have a strong defense (allowing only 108.4 PPG, 11th best). New York is fifth offensively with an average of 109.0 points every game.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA game on May 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date May 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson averages 29.9 points a game while shooting 45.4% and 82.4% from his free-throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns pulls down 11.4 rebounds a game, which includes 9.3 defensive and 2.1 offensive rebounds.

Josh Hart grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton has been scoring 18.7 points a game on average, with a 48.1% success rate on field goals and a 78.9% shooting percentage.

Pascal Siakam contributes strong rebounding, helping with 6.1 rebounds per game.

Aaron Nesmith shoots a remarkable 50.7% from the field and averages 12.0 points, 1.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers have a 3-2 lead against the New York Knicks based on their previous five head-to-head meetings; recent games have been high-scoring battles with fluctuating momentum. The Pacers have reached 130 points in three of their five encounters, and their most recent victory, 138–135 on May 22, 2025, demonstrated their potent offense. The Knicks have had several decisive victories of their own, especially a 123-98 thumping in October 2024, but they have had trouble holding Indiana's offensive potency consistently. The Pacers are ahead going into Game 2 due to their ability to score points quickly and their effective shooting, but the Knicks, who are led by Josh Hart's grit and Jalen Brunson's scoring, are still a formidable opponent who can win if the defense tightens up. Anticipate another fast-paced, high-scoring contest where the winner will depend on which team can perform better under pressure.

Date Results May 22, 2025 Pacers 138-135 Knicks Feb 12, 2025 Knicks 128-115 Pacers Nov 11, 2024 Pacers 132-121 Knicks Oct 26, 2024 Knicks 123-98 Pacers May 20, 2024 Pacers 130-109 Knicks

