How to watch New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers to start a thrilling NBA game on February 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in fifth place within the Western Conference with a 27-19 record, while the New York Knicks are in third place within the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.

The Knicks have maintained a solid defensive presence, giving up just 110.8 points each game (8th in the NBA) while excelling offensively, scoring 117.9 points each game (4th). However, the Lakers have scored an average of 111.8 points each game (17th in the league) and allowed 112.3 points (14th in the league).

New York has a strong field goal percentage of 49.5%, which is the 3rd best, while L.A. has a percentage of 47.9%, ranking 8th.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face the Los Angeles Lakers in an exciting NBA game on February 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson has scored an average of 25.9 points per game. He shoots 49.1% from the field and hits 81.7% of his free throws.

Karl-Anthony Towns grabs an impressive 13.7 rebounds every game, with 3.1 of those being offensive rebounds.

OG Anunoby helps the defense by blocking an average of 0.85 shots per game.

New York Knicks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Pacome Dadiet Toe injury Day-to-Day C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James is having 9.0 assists and making 3.8 turnovers each game while appearing for about 34.6 minutes.

Austin Reaves has been averaging 18.2 points in 34.9 minutes each game.

Max Christie averages 8.3 points over 24.9 minutes per game.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Christian Wood Knee injury Out PF, Anthony Davis Foot injury Out

New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Knicks and the Lakers have been pretty equal, with each team winning two of their last four matches. However, the Lakers won their most recent game 113-105 on February 4, 2024. Most of those contests have been very close, with none having a winning margin of more than eight points. This suggests that another close game might happen. The Knicks have a great mix of scoring and defense, which helps them a lot. However, the Lakers know how to win in important times, mainly due to LeBron James' skills in making plays. If Jalen Brunson keeps scoring a lot and Karl-Anthony Towns gets a lot of rebounds, the Knicks could take advantage of the Lakers' weak defense. If the Lakers' top players perform well in important moments like they have before, they might win another tight game.

Date Results Feb 04, 2024 Lakers 113-105 Knicks Dec 19, 2023 Knicks 114-109 Lakers Mar 13, 2023 Knicks 112-108 Lakers Feb 01, 2023 Lakers 129-123 Knicks Feb 06, 2022 Lakers 122-115 Knicks

