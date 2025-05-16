How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics to start the high-voltage Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Knicks lead the series 3-2. The Celtics beat the Knicks 127-102 during their last meeting.
The Celtics average 108.2 points per game, which ranks sixth overall, while the Knicks average 105.7 (10th). Additionally, Boston has a higher field goal percentage (45.1%) than New York (44.3%).
The Celtics continue to have an advantage on the boards, grabbing 43.8 rebounds per game as opposed to the Knicks' 41.9.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time
The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics will encounter each other in an exciting NBA action on May 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Date
May 16, 2025
Tip-off Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Madison Square Garden
Location
New York
How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics live on:
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
New York Knicks team news
Jalen Brunson is scoring an astounding 29.4 points per game while shooting 81.1% from his free-throw line and 43.3% from the field.
Karl-Anthony Towns has an average of 11.3 rebounds per game, which includes 9.1 defensive and 2.2 offensive rebounds.
Josh Hart averages 0.8 blocks per game.
New York Knicks injuries
No injuries
Boston Celtics team news
Jaylen Brown shoots an impressive 46.3% from the floor and averages 22.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Luke Kornet leads the defense with two blocks on average each game.
Derrick White shoots 44.2% and averages 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Boston Celtics injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PF, Jayson Tatum
Leg injury
Out for Season
New York Knicks and Boston Celtics head-to-head record
The forthcoming game between the Celtics and the Knicks is expected to be fiercely close, with momentum fluctuating throughout the series, based on the past five head-to-head meetings. The Celtics have dominated in their last two games, including a dominant 127-102 triumph on May 15th and a 115-93 victory on May 11th, demonstrating their propensity to overwhelm the Knicks when the offense is firing. The Knicks had, however, triumphed in three of the previous five matchups, including two close wins (91-90 on May 8th and 108-105 on May 6th), proving their tenacity in close contests. According to the pattern, the Knicks have proven they can win close games, but the Celtics are dominating late in the series. Boston might seize the lead early if it keeps up their offensive run, but the Knicks could pull off another upset if they can slow down the pace and force a close game.
Date
Results
May 15, 2025
Celtics 127-102 Knicks
May 13, 2025
Knicks 121-113 Celtics
May 11, 2025
Celtics 115-93 Knicks
May 08, 2025
Knicks 91-90 Celtics
May 06, 2025
Knicks 108-105 Celtics