How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics to start the high-voltage Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Knicks lead the series 3-2. The Celtics beat the Knicks 127-102 during their last meeting.

The Celtics average 108.2 points per game, which ranks sixth overall, while the Knicks average 105.7 (10th). Additionally, Boston has a higher field goal percentage (45.1%) than New York (44.3%).

The Celtics continue to have an advantage on the boards, grabbing 43.8 rebounds per game as opposed to the Knicks' 41.9.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics will encounter each other in an exciting NBA action on May 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date May 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson is scoring an astounding 29.4 points per game while shooting 81.1% from his free-throw line and 43.3% from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns has an average of 11.3 rebounds per game, which includes 9.1 defensive and 2.2 offensive rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 0.8 blocks per game.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown shoots an impressive 46.3% from the floor and averages 22.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Luke Kornet leads the defense with two blocks on average each game.

Derrick White shoots 44.2% and averages 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jayson Tatum Leg injury Out for Season

New York Knicks and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Celtics and the Knicks is expected to be fiercely close, with momentum fluctuating throughout the series, based on the past five head-to-head meetings. The Celtics have dominated in their last two games, including a dominant 127-102 triumph on May 15th and a 115-93 victory on May 11th, demonstrating their propensity to overwhelm the Knicks when the offense is firing. The Knicks had, however, triumphed in three of the previous five matchups, including two close wins (91-90 on May 8th and 108-105 on May 6th), proving their tenacity in close contests. According to the pattern, the Knicks have proven they can win close games, but the Celtics are dominating late in the series. Boston might seize the lead early if it keeps up their offensive run, but the Knicks could pull off another upset if they can slow down the pace and force a close game.

Date Results May 15, 2025 Celtics 127-102 Knicks May 13, 2025 Knicks 121-113 Celtics May 11, 2025 Celtics 115-93 Knicks May 08, 2025 Knicks 91-90 Celtics May 06, 2025 Knicks 108-105 Celtics

