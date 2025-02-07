How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks are scheduled to battle with the Boston Celtics to open a high-voltage NBA action on February 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Boston Celtics have won four games in a row on the road.

The Knicks have done excellently against teams in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 9-1. They are at the top of the Eastern Conference, scoring an average of 15.9 points from fast breaks each game. Mikal Bridges is the top scorer in this category, averaging 3.5 points per game.

The Celtics have a record of 6-2 against teams in the Atlantic Division. They are scoring an average of 117.3 points each game and are winning by an average of 8.5 points.

New York has done great on offense, making 49.5% of their shots. This is 4.2 percentage points better than Boston, which allows 45.3% shooting from opponents. The Celtics are strong in long-range shooting, making an average of 17.7 three-pointers per game. This is 4.2 more compared to the 13.5 three-pointers the Knicks allow each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will meet the Boston Celtics in an exciting NBA clash on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson averages 26.1 points each game and shoots 48.9% from the field.

Mikal Bridges has been scoring 19.7 points on average during the last ten games.

New York Knicks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, OG Anunoby Foot injury Day-to-Day SG, Pacome Dadiet Toe injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown scores an average of 23.2 points, grabs 6.1 rebounds, and offers 4.8 assists each game.

Jayson Tatum has averaged 22.2 points every game in his last 10 games.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Jrue Holiday Shoulder injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The Celtics have won three of their previous five head-to-head meetings, including a resounding 132-109 triumph over the Knicks in the month of October 2024. The Knicks won a game in April 2024, beating Boston 118-109. The Celtics' attack has proven strong, with big wins such as 133-123 in December of 2023 and 116-102 in February 2024. The Knicks have proven they can compete well, especially with their solid defense and quick scoring on fast breaks. However, Boston has an advantage because they can score more points and make important moves, especially through Jaylen Brown as well as Jayson Tatum, as they enter this game. If the Celtics keep playing strong on offense and maintain their defense, they could keep winning against New York.

Date Results Oct 23, 2024 Celtics 132-109 Knicks Apr 12, 2024 Knicks 118-109 Celtics Feb 25, 2024 Celtics 116-102 Knicks Dec 09, 2023 Celtics 133-123 Knicks Nov 14, 2023 Celtics 114-98 Knicks

