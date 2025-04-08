How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks are scheduled to battle with the Boston Celtics to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on April 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The New York Knicks aim to continue their three-game winning streak at home.

New York has an 11-3 record and has done well compared to division opponents. They are eighth throughout the Eastern Conference, with 15.8 fast break points every game, led by OG Anunoby's 3.4.

Boston, on the other hand, is 36-12 against teams in the Eastern Conference. With an average of 45.3 rebounds per game, the Celtics rank sixth in the NBA, with Jayson Tatum dominating the pack with 8.7 rebounds per game.

This season, the Knicks' field goal percentage of 48.8% is 3.6 percentage points better than the opponents' average of 45.2% compared to the Celtics. Conversely, Boston's shooting percentage is 46.3%, which is marginally lower than the average of 47.3% that New York's defense permits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face off against the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA game on April 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date April 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game.

OG Anunoby has been scoring 27.6 points each game in his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Ariel Hukporti Knee injury Out

Boston Celtics team news

Derrick White has scored 14.8 points per game in his previous ten games for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown is putting up 22.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jayson Tatum Ankle injury Out C, Kristaps Porzingis Illness Out

New York Knicks and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The Celtics have definitely had the advantage over the Knicks in the last five head-to-head meetings, winning four of those games handily. With a 131-104 thumping on the ninth of February 2025 and a 132-109 victory in the season opener on the 23rd of October 2024, Boston has won the season series thus far.

In each of these four victories, the Celtics' offense has routinely outscored New York, scoring more than 115 points. On April 12, 2024, the Knicks won their only game after establishing an offensive rhythm and holding Boston to 109 points.

The Knicks will need to use outstanding games from Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, in addition to better defense, to dampen Jaylen Brown and the Celtics' potent assault if they are to halt Boston's supremacy in this game.

Date Results Feb 23, 2025 Celtics 118-105 Knicks Feb 09, 2025 Celtics 131-104 Knicks Oct 23, 2024 Celtics 132-109 Knicks Apr 12, 2024 Knicks 118-109 Celtics Feb 25, 2024 Celtics 116-102 Knicks

