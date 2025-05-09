How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics to start the thrilling Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 10, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. The New York Knicks lead the series 2-0. The Knicks won their most recent game 91-90, due to Josh Hart's 23 points. Boston was led by Derrick White, who scored 20 points.

New York has the fourth-best defense throughout the Eastern Conference, giving up only 111.7 points per game and holding rivals to 47.4% field goal shooting. They have a 12-4 record against teams in the Atlantic Division.

In contrast, Boston has a 14-2 record in division games and outscored rivals by an average of 9.1 points per game, averaging 116.3 points per game.

This season, the Knicks shoot an average of 48.6% from the field, which is much higher than the 45.0% rate of field goals that Boston usually permits. The Celtics, on the other hand, are the league leaders in three-point shooting, averaging 17.8 points a game, 4.7 points higher than the Knicks' average of 13.1 points.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face off against the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA action on May 10, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date May 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson averages 26.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 15.3 points with 9.0 rebounds during his previous ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum is scoring 26.8 points, pulling down 8.7 rebounds, and dishing out six assists every game for the Celtics.

Derrick White has averaged 2.5 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Sam Hauser Ankle injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

Their previous five meetings suggest that the next game will likely be a fiercely contested clash. The Knicks have won both of their previous meetings, including a thrilling 91-90 triumph on May 8th and a 108-105 triumph on May 6th, both of which demonstrated their propensity to win close games. The Celtics have, however, won all three of their prior meetings by great scores, including a resounding 131-104 victory on February 9th, demonstrating their offensive potency while executing in time. Expect another fierce matchup, probably decided in the last minutes, when the series moves to Madison Square Garden and the Knicks are riding high.

Date Results May 08, 2025 Knicks 91-90 Celtics May 06, 2025 Knicks 108-105 Celtics Apr 09, 2025 Celtics 119-117 Knicks Feb 23, 2025 Celtics 118-105 Knicks Feb 09, 2025 Celtics 131-104 Knicks

