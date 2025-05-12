How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics to start the thrilling Game 4 of their Eastern Conference second round on May 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The New York Knicks lead the series 2-1. Boston rebounded from the previous game with a strong 115-93 victory, supported by Payton Pritchard's 23 points. In the defeat, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 27 points.

This season, New York has a 34-18 record against teams in the Eastern Conference, scoring 115.8 points a game and surpassing the opposition by a margin of 4.1 points. While Boston scores 116.3 points per game and has a solid average scoring margin of +9.1, they are 14-2 against divisional opponents.

The Knicks average 12.6 three-pointers a game, which is marginally less than the 12.9 threes Boston usually permits. The Celtics score 116.3 points a game on offense, which is 4.6 more than the Knicks' 111.7 points a game on defense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face off against the Boston Celtics in an exciting NBA action on May 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date May 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson has been making 2.5 three-pointers every game over his last ten games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the Knicks with 24.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 12.8 rebounds every game.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum averages 26.8 points, six assists, and 8.7 rebounds every game.

Jaylen Brown has averaged 17.7 points in addition to 5.7 rebounds every game over his previous ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Sam Hauser Ankle injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Knicks and the Celtics is expected to be another fiercely contested encounter based on their last five head-to-head meetings. The Celtics' ability to take control when their offense is clicking is demonstrated by the fact that they have prevailed in three of the previous five encounters, including a resounding 115-93 triumph on May 11th. The Knicks have shown resilience, though, as evidenced by their narrow victories on May 8th (91-90) and May 6th (108-105), both of which showed their clutch play under duress. In three of their five games, Boston has routinely scored more than 115 points, but New York has been able to slow down the scoring in their wins. The Knicks have a good chance of winning at home if they can keep up their great defense and have good performances from Towns and Brunson. However, Boston might tie the game if their offense, which is led by Tatum and Brown, starts to execute well early. Anticipate a high-stakes, physically demanding game where momentum will flip frequently.

Date Results May 11, 2025 Celtics 115-93 Knicks May 08, 2025 Knicks 91-90 Celtics May 06, 2025 Knicks 108-105 Celtics Apr 09, 2025 Celtics 119-117 Knicks Feb 23, 2025 Celtics 118-105 Knicks

More NBA news and coverage