How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks are ready to host the Cleveland Cavaliers to start a highly anticipated NBA game on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, the Detroit Pistons defeated the New York Knicks 115-106.

The Knicks are in ninth place overall with an average of 116.1 points per game, while the Cavaliers lead the league in points per game (122.3).

Both teams have strong defenses; the Knicks give up 111.8 points a game (9th), while the Cavaliers give up 112.3 (11th).

Cleveland has a 49.3% attempt rate at field goals, which is second in the league and barely ahead of New York's 48.8% (4th).

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an electrifying NBA game on April 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date April 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson has been scoring 26.2 points every game with an effective field goal percentage of 48.9% and a free-throw percentage of 82.6%.

Karl-Anthony Towns is dominating the glass, grabbing 12.8 rebounds each game, including 2.9 offensively and 9.9 defensively.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Ariel Hukporti Knee injury Out PF, OG Anunoby Thumb injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Jarrett Allen averages 9.8 rebounds each game, 7.2 on the defense end and 2.7 on the offensive end.

De'Andre Hunter averages 16.9 points each game, 3.9 rebounds with 47.0% shooting, and 1.4 assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Donovan Mitchell Ankle injury Out PG, Darius Garland Toe injury Out

New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The Cavaliers have definitely gotten the better of the Knicks in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, including three resounding wins during the 2024–25 season alone. Particularly, the Cavaliers demonstrated their offensive power and capacity to overpower New York's defense by defeating the Knicks by 19 points on the third of April (124-105) and by an incredible 37 points on February 22nd (142-105). The Knicks did win in March 2024 (107–98), but Cleveland is now on a great winning streak, particularly given its league-best scoring average and effective shooting. The Cavaliers are in a strong position to dictate the pace and exert stress on the Knicks right away, possibly winning the series again if this trend keeps up.

Date Results Apr 03, 2025 Cavaliers 124-105 Knicks Feb 22, 2025 Cavaliers 142-105 Knicks Oct 29, 2024 Cavaliers 110-104 Knicks Mar 04, 2024 Knicks 107-98 Cavaliers Nov 02, 2023 Cavaliers 95-89 Knicks

