How to watch New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks are scheduled to battle with the Portland Trail Blazers to start a high-voltage NBA game on March 30, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. The Trail Blazers have lost three straight games going into their game against the Knicks.

The Knicks are 24-12 at home, scoring 116.5 points a night and outperforming opponents by 4.2 points on average.

Portland has a 12–24 record away from home. With 13.0 offensive rebounds per game, they are third within the Western Conference, while Deandre Ayton averages 3.1.

New York shoots 12.6 three-pointers a game, which is only 0.3 less than Portland's average of 12.9 threes. The Knicks give up 0.3 more three-pointers than the Trail Blazers, who average 13.1 per game.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in an electrifying NBA game on March 30, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date March 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game.

OG Anunoby has averaged 2.7 three-pointers every game over his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Miles McBride Groin injury Day-to-Day PG, Cameron Payne Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Portland Trail Blazers team news

Deni Avdija is averaging 16 points, 3.8 assists, and seven rebounds per game for the Trail Blazers.

Anfernee Simons has averaged 18.8 points and provided 3.4 assists over the last ten games.

Portland Trail Blazers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jerami Grant Knee injury Day-to-Day C, Robert Williams III Knee injury Out

New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers head-to-head record

The Knicks have won four of their previous five meetings with the Trail Blazers, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. In their most recent meeting, which took place on the thirteenth of March 2025, New York prevailed 114-113 after a fiercely contested match. The Knicks had previously won handily, including a resounding 112-84 thumping in January 2024 and a 105-93 triumph in March 2024. The Trail Blazers last defeated the Knicks in a high-scoring game on the 26th of November 2022, 132-129. The Knicks' offensive depth may present difficulties for Portland, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns spearheading the attack for the Knicks and OG Anunoby offering dependable perimeter shooting. To keep the Blazers competitive, Deni Avdija and Anfernee Simons will have to put on exceptional performances. The Knicks are in a good position to win again because of New York's strong home performance and recent domination.

Date Results Mar 13, 2025 Knicks 114-113 Blazers Mar 15, 2024 Knicks 105-93 Blazers Jan 10, 2024 Knicks 112-84 Blazers Mar 15, 2023 Knicks 123-107 Blazers Nov 26, 2022 Blazers 132-129 Knicks

