How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks are scheduled to battle with the Philadelphia 76ers to open a highly anticipated NBA game on February 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Knicks are a dominant offensive team, scoring 117.9 points a game on average and finishing fifth in the league, whereas the 76ers are a poor offensive team, scoring only 108.9 points a game and finishing 26th.

Additionally, New York is more efficient than Philadelphia, shooting 49.3 percent from the paint (3rd) as opposed to 45.3% (21st).

The Knicks also dominate in the area of rebounding, grabbing 43.0 rebounds each game (24th), whereas the 76ers are 30th in the league with 39.3 rebounds per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an electrifying NBA game on February 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date February 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson dominates the Knicks with 26.0 points each game, shooting 49.1% from his shots and 82.0% from the line.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 13.5 rebounds each game, 3.1 offensively and 10.4 defensively.

OG Anunoby averages 0.84 blocks each game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey contributes to the 76ers with 27.1 points every game, hitting 44.7% from his shots and 87.6% from his free-throw line.

Joel Embiid dominates the arc with 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 offensive, and 6.3 defensive.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 6.4 rebounds per game, 4.7 defensive, and 1.6 offensive.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Eric Gordon Wrist injury Out SG, Jared McCain Meniscus injury Out for Season

New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The New York Knicks have prevailed in their recent meetings with the 76ers, taking four of the past five meetings, including their most recent one on January 16, 2025, 125-119. The Knicks have continuously outscored and outmuscled the 76ers, with Karl-Anthony Towns dominating the boards and Jalen Brunson spearheading the attack. Even though Tyrese Maxey has served as an inspiration for Philadelphia, they might suffer against a Knicks squad that shoots better and rebounds more when Joel Embiid isn't there to dominate the rebounding game. The Knicks' offensive power and defensive dominance should give them the advantage if history is any guide, but the 76ers will require a strong showing from Maxey and Embiid to end their losing streak. Although New York has the advantage based on current results, expect a competitive game.

Date Results Jan 16, 2025 Knicks 125-119 76ers Nov 13, 2024 Knicks 111-99 76ers May 03, 2024 Knicks 118-115 76ers May 01, 2024 76ers 112-106 Knicks Apr 28, 2024 Knicks 97-92 76ers

