How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Sacramento Kings will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to open a high-voltage NBA action on November 25, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Kings score slightly more than the Thunder, with an average of 114.4 points for each game in contrast to 114.3 for the Thunder.

Sacramento additionally has a slight edge on the boards, getting 43.6 rebounds each game to Oklahoma City's 42.4.

However, the Thunder are better at passing the ball than the Kings; they have 25.3 assists per game, while the Kings only have 24.1.

Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic NBA clash on November 25, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California.

Date November 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Sacramento Kings team news

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 28.9 points per game, shooting 51.1% coming from the field along with 81.8% from the line for free throws.

Domantas Sabonis grabs 13.1 rebounds each game, with 2.9 offensive and 10.2 defensive.

Keon Ellis gives the defense a boost with 0.94 blocks for each game.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Devin Carter Shoulder injury Out SG, Malik Monk Ankle injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 28.7 points per game, and 50.0% field goal, with 89.6% free throw shooting.

Isaiah Hartenstein leads the floor with 14.0 rebounds each game, with 5.0 offensive boards.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Alex Caruso Hip injury Day-to-Day SG, Isaiah Joe Calf injury Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Over the last five head-to-head games, the Kings and the Thunder have swapped wins. The Kings have a slight edge, having won three of those games. The most recent game was on April 10, 2024, and the Thunder won 112-105, building on their 127-113 win in February.

But the Kings have been tough, getting three wins in this time, including a high-scoring game in December 2023 (128-123) and a defensive game in November 2023 (105–98) with another win in March 2023 (123-117). Both teams have similar stats and have split wins in close games.

This game could come down to big performances from players such as De'Aaron Fox in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with a fight for the ball with Domantas Sabonis including Isaiah Hartenstein. Expect an intense game with changes in pace as both teams try to claim victory in this continuing rivalry.

Date Results Apr 10, 2024 Thunder 112-105 Kings Feb 12, 2024 Thunder 127-113 Kings Dec 15, 2023 Kings 128-123 Thunder Nov 11, 2023 Kings 105-98 Thunder Mar 01, 2023 Kings 123-117 Thunder

