+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boston Celtics v Oklahoma City ThunderGetty Images Sport
Watch live on SlingTVGet your teams merch at NBAstore.com
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Sacramento Kings are ready to battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin a high-voltage NBA action on March 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at the Kings' home ground. The Oklahoma City Thunder is coming off a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings have a potent offensive presence and rank ninth in the league with an average of 116.5 points per game, but their defense continues to be problematic, giving up 115.8 points a game (20th).

Conversely, the Thunder are excellent on both sides of the court, averaging 119.8 points every game (4th) and keeping up a strong defensive record in which they only give up 106.9 points every game (2nd).

Sacramento and Oklahoma City both shoot well; Sacramento's field goal percentage is 47.8% (9th), while Oklahoma City's is slightly higher at 48.0% (7th).

Watch March Madness live on Sling TV
Find the best deals
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an electrifying NBA game on March 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.

Date

March 25, 2025

Tip-off Time

10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

Venue

Golden 1 Center

Location

Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

  • TV channel: TNT
  • Streaming service: SlingTV
Watch March Madness live on Sling TV
Find the best deals

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Sacramento Kings team news

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.2 points on average per game, with an effective field goal percentage of 48.5% and an 86.8% free-throw percentage.

Zach LaVine scores 23.2 points per game.

Keegan Murray contributes value to defense with 0.87 blocks per game.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

C, Domantas Sabonis

Ankle injury

Day-to-Day

SG, Malik Monk

Illness

Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.8 points per game, has a remarkable 52.2% field goal percentage, and shoots 90.3% from his free-throw line.

Isaiah Hartenstein is pulling down 11.1 rebounds a game, which includes 3.0 offensive boards and 8.1 defensive boards.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

SG, Jalen Williams

Hip injury

Day-to-Day

C, Chet Holmgren

Hip injury

Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

According to their five previous meetings, the Thunder have outperformed the Kings, earning four of five meetings. The Thunder's most recent victory, 144-110, on February 2, 2025, demonstrated their offensive prowess, as their steady scoring, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's outstanding performances, has outscored Sacramento's faltering defense. Even though the Kings did win by a slim margin of 128–123 in December of 2023, their defensive flaws have been shown in other games. Until the Kings can tighten up tactically and match the Thunder's scoring efficiency, they will probably have the advantage once more thanks to their strong offense and strong defense.

Date

Results

Feb 02, 2025

Thunder 144-110 Kings

Nov 26, 2024

Thunder 130-109 Kings

Apr 10, 2024

Thunder 112-105 Kings

Feb 12, 2024

Thunder 127-113 Kings

Dec 15, 2023

Kings 128-123 Thunder

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement