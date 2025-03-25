How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Sacramento Kings are ready to battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin a high-voltage NBA action on March 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at the Kings' home ground. The Oklahoma City Thunder is coming off a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings have a potent offensive presence and rank ninth in the league with an average of 116.5 points per game, but their defense continues to be problematic, giving up 115.8 points a game (20th).

Conversely, the Thunder are excellent on both sides of the court, averaging 119.8 points every game (4th) and keeping up a strong defensive record in which they only give up 106.9 points every game (2nd).

Sacramento and Oklahoma City both shoot well; Sacramento's field goal percentage is 47.8% (9th), while Oklahoma City's is slightly higher at 48.0% (7th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an electrifying NBA game on March 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.

Date March 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Sacramento Kings team news

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.2 points on average per game, with an effective field goal percentage of 48.5% and an 86.8% free-throw percentage.

Zach LaVine scores 23.2 points per game.

Keegan Murray contributes value to defense with 0.87 blocks per game.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Domantas Sabonis Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, Malik Monk Illness Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.8 points per game, has a remarkable 52.2% field goal percentage, and shoots 90.3% from his free-throw line.

Isaiah Hartenstein is pulling down 11.1 rebounds a game, which includes 3.0 offensive boards and 8.1 defensive boards.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Jalen Williams Hip injury Day-to-Day C, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

According to their five previous meetings, the Thunder have outperformed the Kings, earning four of five meetings. The Thunder's most recent victory, 144-110, on February 2, 2025, demonstrated their offensive prowess, as their steady scoring, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's outstanding performances, has outscored Sacramento's faltering defense. Even though the Kings did win by a slim margin of 128–123 in December of 2023, their defensive flaws have been shown in other games. Until the Kings can tighten up tactically and match the Thunder's scoring efficiency, they will probably have the advantage once more thanks to their strong offense and strong defense.

Date Results Feb 02, 2025 Thunder 144-110 Kings Nov 26, 2024 Thunder 130-109 Kings Apr 10, 2024 Thunder 112-105 Kings Feb 12, 2024 Thunder 127-113 Kings Dec 15, 2023 Kings 128-123 Thunder

