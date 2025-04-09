This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver NuggetsGetty Images Sport
Stream live on SlingTVGet your teams merch at NBAstore.com
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to battle with the Denver Nuggets to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on April 9, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, Zach LaVine scored an incredible 43 points in the Sacramento Kings' 127-117 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Sacramento is 20-24 compared to teams with winning marks and 25-24 in conference competition. Denver, meanwhile, is third in the league in scoring with an average of 120.7 points per game on an effective 50.6% shooting percentage. They have a 29-20 record against Western Conference opponents.

This season, the Kings make 12.6 three-pointers a game, which is 1.5 fewer compared to the 14.1 the Nuggets usually give up. Conversely, Denver makes 12.1 three-pointers on average every game, and that is 2.6 fewer than Sacramento's 14.7 a game.

Watch Kings vs Nuggets live on Sling
Start a Sling TV subscription today
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on April 9, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date

April 9, 2025

Tip-off Time

10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

Venue

Golden 1 Center

Location

Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets live on:

  • TV channel: TNT
  • Streaming service: SlingTV
Watch Kings vs Nuggets live on Sling
Start a Sling TV subscription today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Sacramento Kings team news

Zach LaVine has been averaging 23.1 points over his previous 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is helping the Kings with 4.4 assists and 22.5 points per game.

Sacramento Kings injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PF, Jake LaRavia

Thumb injury

Day-to-Day

PF, Keegan Murray

Back injury

Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 30 points, 10.2 assists, 12.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals each game.

Christian Braun has been averaging 5.9 rebounds and 15.3 points per game in his last ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Jamal Murray

Hamstring injury

Day-to-Day

PF, DaRon Holmes II

Achilles injury

Out for season

Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

Based on the last five games, the Nuggets have definitely had the advantage against the Kings, taking four of them. After a run of high-scoring games, including a thrilling 130-129 triumph on December 17, 2024, and a 132-123 victory on January 24, Denver most recently defeated Sacramento 116-110 on March 6, 2025.

The sole Kings victory within this time frame occurred on February 15, 2024, more than a year ago, by a score of 102-98. The Nuggets enter this game with a psychological advantage and a tried-and-true strategy since Nikola Jokic routinely produces MVP-caliber statistics, and Denver has demonstrated the ability to outperform Sacramento in close games.

The Kings could, however, eventually turn around their prior troubles against Denver if they can tighten up defensively and receive another strong scoring performance from Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan.

Date

Results

Mar 06, 2025

Nuggets 116-110 Kings

Jan 24, 2025

Nuggets 132-123 Kings

Dec 17, 2024

Nuggets 130-129 Kings

Feb 29, 2024

Nuggets 117-96 Kings

Feb 15, 2024

Kings 102-98 Nuggets

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement