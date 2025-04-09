How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to battle with the Denver Nuggets to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on April 9, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, Zach LaVine scored an incredible 43 points in the Sacramento Kings' 127-117 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Sacramento is 20-24 compared to teams with winning marks and 25-24 in conference competition. Denver, meanwhile, is third in the league in scoring with an average of 120.7 points per game on an effective 50.6% shooting percentage. They have a 29-20 record against Western Conference opponents.

This season, the Kings make 12.6 three-pointers a game, which is 1.5 fewer compared to the 14.1 the Nuggets usually give up. Conversely, Denver makes 12.1 three-pointers on average every game, and that is 2.6 fewer than Sacramento's 14.7 a game.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets NBA game

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on April 9, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date April 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Sacramento Kings team news

Zach LaVine has been averaging 23.1 points over his previous 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is helping the Kings with 4.4 assists and 22.5 points per game.

Sacramento Kings injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jake LaRavia Thumb injury Day-to-Day PF, Keegan Murray Back injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 30 points, 10.2 assists, 12.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals each game.

Christian Braun has been averaging 5.9 rebounds and 15.3 points per game in his last ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Jamal Murray Hamstring injury Day-to-Day PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for season

Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

Based on the last five games, the Nuggets have definitely had the advantage against the Kings, taking four of them. After a run of high-scoring games, including a thrilling 130-129 triumph on December 17, 2024, and a 132-123 victory on January 24, Denver most recently defeated Sacramento 116-110 on March 6, 2025.

The sole Kings victory within this time frame occurred on February 15, 2024, more than a year ago, by a score of 102-98. The Nuggets enter this game with a psychological advantage and a tried-and-true strategy since Nikola Jokic routinely produces MVP-caliber statistics, and Denver has demonstrated the ability to outperform Sacramento in close games.

The Kings could, however, eventually turn around their prior troubles against Denver if they can tighten up defensively and receive another strong scoring performance from Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan.

Date Results Mar 06, 2025 Nuggets 116-110 Kings Jan 24, 2025 Nuggets 132-123 Kings Dec 17, 2024 Nuggets 130-129 Kings Feb 29, 2024 Nuggets 117-96 Kings Feb 15, 2024 Kings 102-98 Nuggets

