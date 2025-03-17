How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies, including how to watch and team news.

The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to battle with the Memphis Grizzlies to begin a high-voltage NBA action on March 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Sacramento has lost four straight games going into their meeting with Memphis.

The Kings have a 23-23 conference record and are tenth within the Western Division in terms of opponent scoring, giving up 115.5 points a game and letting opponents shoot 47.0%.

Memphis leads the league in defensive rebounding (34.4 per game), led by Desmond Bane (5.3 per game), and has a 25-16 mark against Western Division groups.

Sacramento makes 12.4 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.6 fewer than Memphis's 14.0 average. The Grizzlies are hitting 48.2% on their attempts this season, which is 1.2% better than the 47.0% that the Kings' opponents have given up.

Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an epic NBA battle on March 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date March 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Sacramento Kings team news

For the Kings, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points a game and shooting 48.9%.

Zach LaVine has scored 24.4 points every game over the past ten games.

Sacramento Kings injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jae Crowder Back injury Day-to-Day PF, Trey Lyles Back injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Desmond Bane has averaged 1.8 three-pointers over the past ten games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is leading the Grizzlies with 22.7 points, 1.7 blocks, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Vince Williams Jr. Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, Santi Aldama Calf injury Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

Sacramento has dominated the past five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, including the most recent game on the fourth of January 2025, in a thrilling 138-133 triumph. In three of those games, the Kings have scored more than 120 points, demonstrating their ability to routinely score high offensive totals against the Grizzlies. Memphis did, however, win by a slim margin of 115-110 on the sixth of December 2024, demonstrating their ability to compete when the defense performs well. While Memphis, under the leadership of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, will try to take advantage of their opponent's difficulties, Sacramento, who is currently on a four-game losing streak, will be eager to recover. Expect a difficult game based on their previous meetings, with Memphis' potent rebounding unit being put to the test by Sacramento's offense and the Grizzlies attempting to tighten up protectively to prevent another high-scoring shootout.

Date Results Jan 04, 2025 Kings 138-133 Grizzlies Dec 06, 2024 Grizzlies 115-110 Kings Mar 19, 2024 Kings 121-111 Grizzlies Jan 30, 2024 Kings 103-94 Grizzlies Jan 01, 2024 Kings 123-92 Grizzlies

