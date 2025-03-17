How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to battle with the Memphis Grizzlies to begin a high-voltage NBA action on March 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Sacramento has lost four straight games going into their meeting with Memphis.
The Kings have a 23-23 conference record and are tenth within the Western Division in terms of opponent scoring, giving up 115.5 points a game and letting opponents shoot 47.0%.
Memphis leads the league in defensive rebounding (34.4 per game), led by Desmond Bane (5.3 per game), and has a 25-16 mark against Western Division groups.
Sacramento makes 12.4 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.6 fewer than Memphis's 14.0 average. The Grizzlies are hitting 48.2% on their attempts this season, which is 1.2% better than the 47.0% that the Kings' opponents have given up.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.
Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time
The Sacramento Kings will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an epic NBA battle on March 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Date
March 17, 2025
Tip-off Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Golden 1 Center
Location
Sacramento, California
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Sacramento Kings team news
For the Kings, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points a game and shooting 48.9%.
Zach LaVine has scored 24.4 points every game over the past ten games.
Sacramento Kings injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PF, Jae Crowder
Back injury
Day-to-Day
PF, Trey Lyles
Back injury
Day-to-Day
Memphis Grizzlies team news
Desmond Bane has averaged 1.8 three-pointers over the past ten games.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is leading the Grizzlies with 22.7 points, 1.7 blocks, and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Memphis Grizzlies injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
SG, Vince Williams Jr.
Ankle injury
Day-to-Day
PF, Santi Aldama
Calf injury
Day-to-Day
Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record
Sacramento has dominated the past five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, including the most recent game on the fourth of January 2025, in a thrilling 138-133 triumph. In three of those games, the Kings have scored more than 120 points, demonstrating their ability to routinely score high offensive totals against the Grizzlies. Memphis did, however, win by a slim margin of 115-110 on the sixth of December 2024, demonstrating their ability to compete when the defense performs well. While Memphis, under the leadership of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, will try to take advantage of their opponent's difficulties, Sacramento, who is currently on a four-game losing streak, will be eager to recover. Expect a difficult game based on their previous meetings, with Memphis' potent rebounding unit being put to the test by Sacramento's offense and the Grizzlies attempting to tighten up protectively to prevent another high-scoring shootout.
Date
Results
Jan 04, 2025
Kings 138-133 Grizzlies
Dec 06, 2024
Grizzlies 115-110 Kings
Mar 19, 2024
Kings 121-111 Grizzlies
Jan 30, 2024
Kings 103-94 Grizzlies
Jan 01, 2024
Kings 123-92 Grizzlies