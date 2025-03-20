How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls, including how to watch and team news.

The Sacramento Kings are set to host the Chicago Bulls to begin a high-voltage NBA action on March 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Bulls are trying to recover from a 127-121 loss to the Suns in their most recent game, while the Kings come into this one off a convincing 123-119 victory over the Cavaliers.

The Kings shot 47.8% of their shots, which is ninth in the league, while the Bulls shot 46.3%, which is sixteenth.

The Kings only get 44.5 rebounds per game, while Chicago gets 45.5 boards per game, which ranks sixth and gives them a solid presence on the glass.

The Bulls are better at making runs than the Kings. They average 28.7 assists per game, which is seventh best, while the Kings only average 2shot6.9 (12th best).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Chicago Bulls in an exciting NBA battle on March 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.

Date March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo TV

Sacramento Kings team news

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points per game with a strong 48.6% rate of field goals and 87.3% from the line.

Keegan Murray has been averaging 0.84 blocks per game.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Domantas Sabonis Ankle injury Out SG, Zach LaVine Personal Out

Chicago Bulls team news

Coby White has been getting 19.5 points every game on average while shooting 43.6% from the field and a solid 90.5% from his free throw line.

Nikola Vucevic pulls down 10.1 rebounds, including 2.3 offensively and 7.8 defensively.

Matas Buzelis contributes 0.86 blocks per game.

Chicago Bulls Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Lonzo Ball Wrist injury Out SG, Ayo Dosunmu Shoulder injury Out for Season

Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record

The Sacramento Kings have dominated the last five meetings between the two teams, defeating the Chicago Bulls four times in a row. The Kings' offensive prowess was demonstrated on the 13th of January 2025, when they defeated the Bulls 124-119. Even though the Bulls won by a slim margin of 113-109 in March of 2024, the Kings' reliable scoring has frequently been the decisive element. With Nikola Vucevic dominating the boards and players including Coby White and Matas Buzelis giving Chicago offensive firepower, the Bulls will try to take advantage of their rebounding advantage. But if Sacramento continues to dominate the game like they have lately, their clutch performances and effective shooting might give them the advantage.

Date Results Jan 13, 2025 Kings 124-119 Bulls Mar 05, 2024 Bulls 113-109 Kings Feb 04, 2024 Kings 123-115 Bulls Mar 16, 2023 Kings 117-114 Bulls Dec 05, 2022 Kings 110-101 Bulls

