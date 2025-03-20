How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Sacramento Kings are set to host the Chicago Bulls to begin a high-voltage NBA action on March 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Bulls are trying to recover from a 127-121 loss to the Suns in their most recent game, while the Kings come into this one off a convincing 123-119 victory over the Cavaliers.
The Kings shot 47.8% of their shots, which is ninth in the league, while the Bulls shot 46.3%, which is sixteenth.
The Kings only get 44.5 rebounds per game, while Chicago gets 45.5 boards per game, which ranks sixth and gives them a solid presence on the glass.
The Bulls are better at making runs than the Kings. They average 28.7 assists per game, which is seventh best, while the Kings only average 2shot6.9 (12th best).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, plus plenty more.
Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time
The Sacramento Kings will square off against the Chicago Bulls in an exciting NBA battle on March 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.
Date
March 20, 2025
Tip-off Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Golden 1 Center
Location
Sacramento, California
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo TV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Sacramento Kings team news
DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points per game with a strong 48.6% rate of field goals and 87.3% from the line.
Keegan Murray has been averaging 0.84 blocks per game.
Sacramento Kings Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
C, Domantas Sabonis
Ankle injury
Out
SG, Zach LaVine
Personal
Out
Chicago Bulls team news
Coby White has been getting 19.5 points every game on average while shooting 43.6% from the field and a solid 90.5% from his free throw line.
Nikola Vucevic pulls down 10.1 rebounds, including 2.3 offensively and 7.8 defensively.
Matas Buzelis contributes 0.86 blocks per game.
Chicago Bulls Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PG, Lonzo Ball
Wrist injury
Out
SG, Ayo Dosunmu
Shoulder injury
Out for Season
Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record
The Sacramento Kings have dominated the last five meetings between the two teams, defeating the Chicago Bulls four times in a row. The Kings' offensive prowess was demonstrated on the 13th of January 2025, when they defeated the Bulls 124-119. Even though the Bulls won by a slim margin of 113-109 in March of 2024, the Kings' reliable scoring has frequently been the decisive element. With Nikola Vucevic dominating the boards and players including Coby White and Matas Buzelis giving Chicago offensive firepower, the Bulls will try to take advantage of their rebounding advantage. But if Sacramento continues to dominate the game like they have lately, their clutch performances and effective shooting might give them the advantage.
Date
Results
Jan 13, 2025
Kings 124-119 Bulls
Mar 05, 2024
Bulls 113-109 Kings
Feb 04, 2024
Kings 123-115 Bulls
Mar 16, 2023
Kings 117-114 Bulls
Dec 05, 2022
Kings 110-101 Bulls