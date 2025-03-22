How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks, including how to watch and team news.

The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to battle with the Milwaukee Bucks to begin a thrilling NBA game on March 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Sacramento averages 11.1 offensive rebounds every game and has an 18-16 home record, which ranks them in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Milwaukee has a 14-18 record and has had trouble traveling. With an average of 13.1 turnovers per game, the Bucks are 17-9 when they commit fewer turnovers compared to their opponents.

The Kings' field goal percentage this season is 47.8%, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks' usual 45.4%. Milwaukee makes 14.1 three-pointers on average per game, which is marginally less than the 14.7 threes the Kings give up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in an epic NBA game on March 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.

Date March 22, 2025, Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Sacramento Kings team news

For the Kings, Malik Monk averages 18.1 points and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.

DeMar DeRozan has averaged 23.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in his last ten games.

Zach LaVine has been scoring 23.3 points per game.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Domantas Sabonis Ankle injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.2 points, pulling down 12 rebounds, and dishing out six assists every game for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers during his last ten games.

Brook Lopez has been averaging 1.88 blocks per game.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Jericho Sims Thumb injury Out

Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

The Milwaukee Bucks have outscored the Sacramento Kings in their last five meetings, winning four of five. In their most recent meeting, which took place on the fifteenth of January 2025, the Bucks won by a resounding 130-115. Milwaukee replied to the Kings' stunning 129-94 victory on March 13, 2024, with a close 143-142 win in their earlier meeting that season. The Bucks have often displayed their offensive prowess, scoring more than 125 points in four of their last five games. Damian Lillard's shooting from beyond the arc and Giannis Antetokounmpo's supremacy in the paint might present serious problems for Sacramento's defense. The Kings, headed by DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, will try to increase their rebounding edge and take advantage of their home-court advantage. Milwaukee may have a little advantage given the Bucks' recent performance compared to the Kings, but Sacramento's tenacity at home may keep this game close.

Date Results Jan 15, 2025 Bucks 130-115 Kings Mar 13, 2024 Kings 129-94 Bucks Jan 15, 2024 Bucks 143-142 Kings Mar 14, 2023 Bucks 133-124 Kings Dec 08, 2022 Bucks 126-113 Kings

More NBA news and coverage