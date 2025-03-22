How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to battle with the Milwaukee Bucks to begin a thrilling NBA game on March 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
Sacramento averages 11.1 offensive rebounds every game and has an 18-16 home record, which ranks them in eighth place in the Western Conference.
Milwaukee has a 14-18 record and has had trouble traveling. With an average of 13.1 turnovers per game, the Bucks are 17-9 when they commit fewer turnovers compared to their opponents.
The Kings' field goal percentage this season is 47.8%, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks' usual 45.4%. Milwaukee makes 14.1 three-pointers on average per game, which is marginally less than the 14.7 threes the Kings give up.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.
Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Sacramento Kings team news
For the Kings, Malik Monk averages 18.1 points and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
DeMar DeRozan has averaged 23.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in his last ten games.
Zach LaVine has been scoring 23.3 points per game.
Sacramento Kings Injuries
C, Domantas Sabonis
Ankle injury
Out
Milwaukee Bucks team news
Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.2 points, pulling down 12 rebounds, and dishing out six assists every game for the Bucks.
Damian Lillard has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers during his last ten games.
Brook Lopez has been averaging 1.88 blocks per game.
Milwaukee Bucks Injuries
C, Jericho Sims
Thumb injury
Out
Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record
The Milwaukee Bucks have outscored the Sacramento Kings in their last five meetings, winning four of five. In their most recent meeting, which took place on the fifteenth of January 2025, the Bucks won by a resounding 130-115. Milwaukee replied to the Kings' stunning 129-94 victory on March 13, 2024, with a close 143-142 win in their earlier meeting that season. The Bucks have often displayed their offensive prowess, scoring more than 125 points in four of their last five games. Damian Lillard's shooting from beyond the arc and Giannis Antetokounmpo's supremacy in the paint might present serious problems for Sacramento's defense. The Kings, headed by DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, will try to increase their rebounding edge and take advantage of their home-court advantage. Milwaukee may have a little advantage given the Bucks' recent performance compared to the Kings, but Sacramento's tenacity at home may keep this game close.
Jan 15, 2025
Bucks 130-115 Kings
Mar 13, 2024
Kings 129-94 Bucks
Jan 15, 2024
Bucks 143-142 Kings
Mar 14, 2023
Bucks 133-124 Kings
Dec 08, 2022
Bucks 126-113 Kings