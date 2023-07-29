Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between Kawasaki and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season fixture on Saturday at the Japan National Stadium.

This will be the second game at the same venue for the Bundesliga champions this week after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Wednesday. Mathys Tel scored the team's only goal in the 81st minute of the game.

Kawasaki Frontale are seventh in the J1 League standings and will be looking to keep their rhythm going during this short break for Bayern's tour.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kawasaki vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 am EDT Venue: Japan National Stadium

The pre-season friendly between Kawasaki Frontale and Bayern Munich will be played at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Kawasaki vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Kawasaki vs Bayern pre-season friendly can be streamed live on Bayern TV Plus by fans worldwide. Match highlights will also be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Kawasaki team news

Japan international Yu Kobayashi and winger Marcinho are both dealing with hamstring problems, making them unavailable for Toru Oniki's team.

Kawasaki will have to cope without the Brazilian duo of Jesiel and Leandro Damiao once again.

Kawasaki predicted XI: Jung; Yamane, Takai, Kurumaya, Noborizato; Wakizaka, Schmidt, Seko; Ienaga, Yamada, Miyashiro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jung Sung Ryong, Ando Shunsuke, Hayasaka Yuki, Kamifukumoto Naoto Defenders: Noborizato Kyohei, Ominami Takuma, Sasaki Asahi, Kurumaya Shintaro, Yamane Miki, Tanabe Shuto, Matsunagane Yuto, Takai Kota Midfielders: Joao Felipe Schmidt Urbano, Tachibanada Kento, Oshima Ryota, Wakizaka Yasuto, Seko Tatsuki, Myogan Toya, Ozeki Yuto, Segawa Yusuke, Yamamura Kazuya, Yamauchi Hinata, Yui Kota, Ienaga Akihiro Forwards: Tono Daiya, Yamada Shin, Marcio Augusto Da Silva Barbosa

Bayern Munich team news

Manuel Neuer is currently recovering from a leg injury for Thomas Tuchel's team. Several players, including Thomas Muller, Malik Tillman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and summer signing Raphael Guerreiro, remain on Bayern's injury list. New signing Kim Min-Jae may have the opportunity to make his Bayern debut.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Gravenberch; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Gnabry.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Sommer, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Musiala

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first meeting between Kawasaki Frontale and Bayern Munich.

