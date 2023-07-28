Will €100m be enough? Bayern Munich prepared to raise offer for Harry Kane with fresh Tottenham talks planned

Richard Mills
Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a fresh bid to try and lure Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Bavaria.

  • Bayern to return with fresh bid for Kane
  • Tottenham star out of contract in 2024
  • Spurs holding out for close to £100m

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have reportedly knocked back bids of £70 million ($90.2m) and £80m ($103.3m) from Bayern, but the German side look set to increase their offer for the striker. The Guardian suggest the Bundesliga outfit's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, and technical director, Marco Neppe, will discuss a possible move for the 30-year-old next week when they travel to London, despite their flight on Friday being cancelled.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England captain is out of contract at Spurs in the summer of 2024 and although the north London team have offered him an improved deal, there are no signs he will extend his stay in north London. But Daniel Levy is reportedly holding out for close to £100m ($128.7m) for his prized asset.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern are believed to be preparing a new proposal of £85m ($109m) for Kane, who was also a reported target for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United earlier this summer. New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is also keen on keeping the striker for the upcoming season.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is currently preparing for the new season which, for Tottenham, gets underway away at Brentford on August 13.

