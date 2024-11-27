How to watch Kansas vs Pittsburgh NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Pittsburgh NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Pittsburgh Panthers are ready to face off against each other in a thrilling NCAAW battle on November 28, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are ranked ninth in the ACC and have a record of 5-1. The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked eleventh in the Big 12 with a record of 4-1.

The Panthers have been slightly better than the Jayhawks at defense, giving up just 55.2 points per game compared to 57.0 points per game for the Jayhawks.

On offense, Kansas scores 67.2 points per game, just edging out Pittsburgh's 67.7 points per game. However, Kansas shoots more efficiently, with a 44.5% percentage on field goals in contrast to Pittsburgh's 39.5%.

Kansas Jayhawks vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks will battle with the Pittsburgh Panthers in an electrifying NCAAW game on November 28, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at the UVI Sports & Fitness Center in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Date November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue UVI Sports & Fitness Center Location Saint Thomas, Virgin Island

How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Pittsburgh Panthers live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Kansas Jayhawks vs Pittsburgh Panthers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

S’Mya Nichols has been an outstanding player, averaging 19.6 points per game and shooting 78.7 percent from the line for free throws and 45.9 percent from the field.

Brittany Harshaw gets 9.0 rebounds for each game, which includes 7.5 on defense.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Khadija Faye scores 17.8 points a game on average and shoots 52.9 percent from the floor and 78.6 percent from the line for free throws.

Brooklynn Miles averages 23.0 minutes a game and contributes 3.5 assists a game, however, she averages only 2.3 turnovers per game.

