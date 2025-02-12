Kansas City Royals 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Royals ended their postseason drought last year, securing their first playoff appearance since 2015. Kansas City orchestrated one of baseball's most remarkable comebacks, posting an 86-76 record and advancing to the ALDS—a stunning turnaround after enduring 106 losses the previous season.

Now, the Royals have their sights set on taking another leap forward, aiming to challenge for the American League Central crown. But have they made the necessary moves to patch up their shortcomings? That's a question only the season can answer.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the Royals upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent is, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Royals MLB game in 2025.

Kansas City Royals 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Friday, February 21, 2024 Opponents vs. Texas (3:05 pm ET) Stadium Surprise Stadium TV Channel FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 vs Cleveland 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Mar 29, 2025 vs Cleveland 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Mar 30, 2025 vs Cleveland 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Mar 31, 2025 @ Milwaukee 2:10 PM American Family Field Apr 1, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:40 PM American Family Field Apr 2, 2025 @ Milwaukee 1:10 PM American Family Field Apr 4, 2025 vs Baltimore 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 5, 2025 vs Baltimore 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 6, 2025 vs Baltimore 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 7, 2025 vs Minnesota 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 8, 2025 vs Minnesota 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 9, 2025 vs Minnesota 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 10, 2025 vs Minnesota 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 11, 2025 @ Cleveland 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 12, 2025 @ Cleveland 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 13, 2025 @ Cleveland 1:40 PM Progressive Field Apr 14, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 15, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 16, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 17, 2025 @ Detroit 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 18, 2025 @ Detroit 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 19, 2025 @ Detroit 1:10 PM Comerica Park Apr 20, 2025 @ Detroit 1:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 22, 2025 vs Colorado 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 23, 2025 vs Colorado 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 24, 2025 vs Colorado 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 25, 2025 vs Houston 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 26, 2025 vs Houston 7:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 27, 2025 vs Houston 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 29, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 30, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 1, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 2, 2025 @ Baltimore 7:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 3, 2025 @ Baltimore 7:15 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 4, 2025 @ Baltimore 1:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 5, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 6, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 7, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 8, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 9, 2025 vs Boston 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 10, 2025 vs Boston 7:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 11, 2025 vs Boston 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 12, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 13, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 14, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 16, 2025 vs St. Louis 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 17, 2025 vs St. Louis 7:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 18, 2025 vs St. Louis 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 19, 2025 @ San Francisco 9:45 PM Oracle Park May 20, 2025 @ San Francisco 9:45 PM Oracle Park May 21, 2025 @ San Francisco 3:45 PM Oracle Park May 23, 2025 @ Minnesota 8:10 PM Target Field May 24, 2025 @ Minnesota 2:10 PM Target Field May 25, 2025 @ Minnesota 2:10 PM Target Field May 26, 2025 vs Cincinnati 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 27, 2025 vs Cincinnati 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 28, 2025 vs Cincinnati 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 30, 2025 vs Detroit 8:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 31, 2025 vs Detroit 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium

How to watch the Kansas City Royals MLB games in the Kansas City area

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (FDSN Kansas City) is the ultimate hub for fans of the Kansas City Royals, covering western and central Missouri, Kansas, eastern Nebraska, and Iowa.

From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, FDSN offers everything a baseball fan could want. Streamers across the Royals viewing territory can now catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network through Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription within the Royals' broadcast region.

FanDuel Sports Network is already available via cable, satellite, and various streaming TV providers throughout the Royals' viewing area. To see a full list of providers offering the channel, visit www.getmyhometeams.com. Royals fans can access the network through Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, U-verse TV, and Xtream powered by Mediacom. Click here for a full list of channel numbers.

If you're already watching the Royals through your TV provider, you can also stream the games seamlessly on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com, all at no extra cost!

Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live FDSN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the Kansas City Royals MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Royals games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Kansas City Royals MLB games without cable

Service FDSN Kansas City ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu+ Live TV, here's a guide on where to stream Royals games live and how to enjoy Kansas City baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Kansas City Royals on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to FDSN Kansas City through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, CBS, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include FDSN Kansas City, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for Royals baseball games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

Huge Intro Savings: Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate.

How to watch Kansas City Royals on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers FDSN Kansas City, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Royals games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Royals games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Royals games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch Kansas City Royals MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Royals games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast FDSN Kansas City. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Royals games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Kansas City Royals MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Kansas City Royals games on FDSN Kansas City. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream Kansas City Royals games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Kansas City Royals on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Royals game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Royals' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Kansas City baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Kansas City Royals anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch the Royals games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Royals fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.