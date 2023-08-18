Juarez vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juárez and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With most Mexican teams eliminated from the Leagues Cup, the Liga MX is set to resume with matchday 4 of the Apertura 2023 campaign. An exciting showdown between Juarez and Chivas seems like a fitting way to drop the curtain on an action-packed Friday schedule.

The Liga MX has been on hold since mid-July for the revamped Leagues Cup. The tournament served as a reality check to some Mexican top-flight sides, none more so than Guadalajara.

Guadalajara sits atop the Liga MX table with a perfect record of three wins and zero losses, but the Chivas looked woeful in the Leagues Cup, slinking back home after failing to advance from the group stage with defeats against FC Cincinnati and Sporting KC.

The Chivas were by far the most balanced team during the Clausura 2023 and featured a thrilling resurgence under head coach Veljko Paunovic that ended with a narrow 3-2 defeat in the final against Pumas UNAM. But things fell apart in the Leagues Cup and now they will look to bounce back from the disappointment.

Luckily for Veljko Paunovic’s side, their Friday’s opponent Juarez haven’t fared well in the Leagues Cup either, coming off the back of a 7-1 thumping at the hands of reigning MLS champions LAFC.

The hosts had a disappointing 2023 Clausura regular season, but with new additions in the offseason, they started the new Apertura campaign in a positive fashion with two wins, and a draw from their opening three games.

They also knocked out Austin FC from the Leagues Cup in group stages, but head coach Deigo Mejia will be scratching his head at how his side conceded so many goals against LAFC.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juárez vs Chivas kick-off time

Date: Aug 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:10 pm ET/ 8:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

Juarez and Chivas face off on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juárez, located in Chihuahua. Kickoff is set for 11:10 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 8:10 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Juárez vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX match between Juarez and Chivas will be shown live on TV on FOX Deportes, and available to stream live online through fuboTV and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Juárez team news

Juarez boss Diego Mejia has no fresh injury concerns, and a fully fit squad at his disposal, with Manuel Castro (knee) the only long-term injury absentee.

The hosts have been super busy in the summer transfer window, with almost 13 incomings (including loan arrivals) and as many as 16 outgoings. They recently welcomed defensive midfielder Christian Oliva from Argentina outfit Atletico Talleres on a season-long loan deal and centre-back Moises Mosquera from Portuguese side Maritimo.

Juarez possible XI: Talavera; L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera; Bouquet, Zapata, Salas; Chavez, Escoto, Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talavera, Pasquel, Higuera Defenders: L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera, Romero, Cruz, Nevarez, Pelua, Mosquera Midfielders: Bouquet, Zapata, Salas, Osuna, Sosa, Carmona, Saucedo, Oliva Forwards: Garcia, Chavez, Escoto, Ruiz

Chivas team news

Chivas will be without the services of Carlos Cisneros and Jose Macias, who are both suffering from knee injuries. On the flip side, star forward Alexis Vega made his comeback from a serious knee injury, clocking up significant minutes under his belt at the Leagues Cup after being given the green light from the medical department.

The Mexican international will line up in the left-winger role. Meanwhile, newcomer Erick Gutierrez can slot into the holding midfielder role for his Liga MX debut so that other midfielders Victor “El Pocho” Guzman and Fernando Beltran can push forward to add numbers to their attack.

At the back, central defenders Antonio Briseno and Gilberto Sepulveda will look to keep things solid in front of goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez.

Coach Veljko Paunovic was understandably not pleased with his team after Leagues Cup elimination, citing a lack of teamwork and poor attitudes in his post-match press conference. He will surely look for a positive response from his players in this game, which will go a long way in determining whether or not Guadalajara can make another deep playoff run.

Chivas Possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Calderon; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Alvarado, Marin, Vega.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley Defenders: Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Calderon, Mier, Chiquete, Briseno, Sanchez Midfielders: Gutierrez, F. Gonzalez, Beltran, Guzman, Z. Munoz, Torres Forwards: Rios, R. Alvarado, Marin, Perez, Brizuela, Vega

Head-to-Head Record

Chivas hold a slight advantage over Juarez, with two wins, two draws and only one defeat in the last five head-to-heads between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 29/1/23 Juarez 1-2 Guadalajara Liga MX Clausura 2023 3/7/22 Guadalajara 0-0 Juarez Liga MX Apertura 2022 10/2/22 Juarez 1-3 Guadalajara Liga MX Clausura 2022 8/8/21 Guadalajara 2-2 Juarez Liga MX Apertura 2021 31/1/21 Guadalajara 1-2 Juarez Liga MX Clausura 2021

