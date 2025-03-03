How to watch today’s Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Utah Jazz are set to host the Detroit Pistons to open a thrilling NBA battle on March 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

Utah's impressive rebounding, which ranks fifth within the conference with 45.6 rebounds every game, slightly ahead of Detroit's 45.4 (7th), more than makes up for the Pistons' tiny scoring advantage, which comes from an average of 114.4 points each game (12th) opposed to the Jazz's 112.4 (19th).

Additionally, Utah's shooting percentage of 45.9% (19th) is lower than the Pistons' 47.4% (12th), which may give them an offensive edge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons NBA game, plus plenty more.

Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons will meet in an epic NBA encounter on March 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date March 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Utah Jazz team news

Keyonte George has been contributing 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks. He collects an average of 16.5 points, grabs 3.7 rebounds, and provides 6.0 assists every game.

Isaiah Collier has 6.2 assists each game but gives up 2.9 turnovers over 24.2 minutes a game.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Lauri Markkanen Back injury Out C, Walker Kessler Rest Out

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham averages 25.2 points a game on 45.7% hitting and makes 85.3% of the free throws.

Isaiah Stewart supports the defense with 1.36 blocks per game.

Jalen Duren leads the board with 10.3 rebounds every game, including 3.5 offensively.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Jaden Ivey Leg injury Out PF, Tobias Harris Personal Out

Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record

The Utah Jazz have controlled this series, defeating the Detroit Pistons four games in a row, according to their past five head-to-head records. After outlasting the Pistons 154-148 in an offensive battle on the fourth of January 2024, the Jazz won their most recent game on December 20th, 2024, 126-119. The Jazz have dominated the series with steady offensive performances ever since Detroit defeated Utah 125-116 on November 24th, 2022, in their last victory in the series. Utah may go into the encounter with confidence after their recent success, hoping to take advantage of Detroit's defensive weaknesses and score a lot of points. But with Cade Cunningham directing the charge and the Pistons displaying increased scoring efficiency, Detroit might be a threat if they can shore up defensively and take advantage of second-chance opportunities due to Jalen Duren's rebounding.

Date Results Dec 20, 2024 Jazz 126-119 Pistons Jan 04, 2024 Jazz 154-148 Pistons Dec 22, 2023 Jazz 119-111 Pistons Dec 21, 2022 Jazz 126-111 Pistons Nov 24, 2022 Pistons 125-116 Jazz

