How to watch today’s Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Utah Jazz are set to host the Detroit Pistons to open a thrilling NBA battle on March 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.
Utah's impressive rebounding, which ranks fifth within the conference with 45.6 rebounds every game, slightly ahead of Detroit's 45.4 (7th), more than makes up for the Pistons' tiny scoring advantage, which comes from an average of 114.4 points each game (12th) opposed to the Jazz's 112.4 (19th).
Additionally, Utah's shooting percentage of 45.9% (19th) is lower than the Pistons' 47.4% (12th), which may give them an offensive edge.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons NBA game, plus plenty more.
Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time
The Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons will meet in an epic NBA encounter on March 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Date
March 3, 2025
Tip-off Time
9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT
Venue
Delta Center
Location
Salt Lake City, Utah
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
How to listen to Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons play-by-play commentary on radio
Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.
SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.
You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.
Utah Jazz team news
Keyonte George has been contributing 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks. He collects an average of 16.5 points, grabs 3.7 rebounds, and provides 6.0 assists every game.
Isaiah Collier has 6.2 assists each game but gives up 2.9 turnovers over 24.2 minutes a game.
Utah Jazz injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PF, Lauri Markkanen
Back injury
Out
C, Walker Kessler
Rest
Out
Detroit Pistons team news
Cade Cunningham averages 25.2 points a game on 45.7% hitting and makes 85.3% of the free throws.
Isaiah Stewart supports the defense with 1.36 blocks per game.
Jalen Duren leads the board with 10.3 rebounds every game, including 3.5 offensively.
Detroit Pistons injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
SG, Jaden Ivey
Leg injury
Out
PF, Tobias Harris
Personal
Out
Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record
The Utah Jazz have controlled this series, defeating the Detroit Pistons four games in a row, according to their past five head-to-head records. After outlasting the Pistons 154-148 in an offensive battle on the fourth of January 2024, the Jazz won their most recent game on December 20th, 2024, 126-119. The Jazz have dominated the series with steady offensive performances ever since Detroit defeated Utah 125-116 on November 24th, 2022, in their last victory in the series. Utah may go into the encounter with confidence after their recent success, hoping to take advantage of Detroit's defensive weaknesses and score a lot of points. But with Cade Cunningham directing the charge and the Pistons displaying increased scoring efficiency, Detroit might be a threat if they can shore up defensively and take advantage of second-chance opportunities due to Jalen Duren's rebounding.
Date
Results
Dec 20, 2024
Jazz 126-119 Pistons
Jan 04, 2024
Jazz 154-148 Pistons
Dec 22, 2023
Jazz 119-111 Pistons
Dec 21, 2022
Jazz 126-111 Pistons
Nov 24, 2022
Pistons 125-116 Jazz